Brian Gutekunst withdraws from 49ers G.M. search

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2017, 12:16 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Getty Images

There were two Packers executives included among the candidates for the 49ers General Manager job, but it appears neither one of them will be making the move to Santa Clara.

A day after director of football operations Eliot Wolf withdrew from the search, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst has also pulled his name from consideration. Schefter reports that Gutekunst has signed a new deal with the Packers, which was also the case for Wolf.

Both men were on a list of candidates invited back for a second interview. Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton and Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough are believed to be the other candidates for the position.

The 49ers are expected to hire Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their head coach and reports earlier this week had the team planning conversations between Shanahan and the G.M. candidates after the NFC Championship Game.

8 Responses to “Brian Gutekunst withdraws from 49ers G.M. search”
  1. donbat67 says: Jan 20, 2017 12:17 PM

    Nobody wants to be there .

  2. niners816 says: Jan 20, 2017 12:19 PM

    Okay, I was wrong on the previous post. Jed York has no idea what he’s doing.

  3. cribbage12 says: Jan 20, 2017 12:19 PM

    Embarrassment of riches for the 13-time, soon to be 14-time world champion Green Bay Packers.

  4. tfavrat says: Jan 20, 2017 12:22 PM

    On the earlier 49er/GM thread, a number of posters said that Gutekunst was a done deal. Any of you want to admit that maybe the 49er front office dysfunction is an issue? It appears that the GM would have the title, but not the authority. Yeah, that’s gonna’ work out well…

  5. jimair1 says: Jan 20, 2017 12:24 PM

    No one wants a part of the 49er mess.

  6. packfntk says: Jan 20, 2017 12:24 PM

    They are running from that place after they got free dinner and drinks from York.

  7. 4sacroc says: Jan 20, 2017 12:26 PM

    This appears to indicate Ted Thompson is nearing the completion of his tenure in Green Bay.

  8. bleedingfacemask says: Jan 20, 2017 12:26 PM

    Sounds like a trend is developing

