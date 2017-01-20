Broncos planning to give Paxton Lynch a chance to be starter

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2017, 8:43 AM EST

With a new head coach and a new offensive staff in place in Denver, the Broncos have an opportunity to go in a new direction.

That direction is apparently not a trade for a veteran such as Tony Romo.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are prepared to give 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch a chance to win the starting job this offseason, and want to push him toward that goal.

That means OTAs and minicamps will be more significant than normal, if they’re trying to determine if he’s ready to handle it.

If not, there’s some level of trust in Trevor Siemian, and his experience could still be a factor.

But if the Broncos are making it known they want Lynch to have a chance to make the job his own, it could signal that they’re not about to invest heavily in a contract such as Romo’s.