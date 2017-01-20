Davante Adams says last year’s ankle injury “more difficult to deal with”

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 20, 2017, 12:21 AM EST

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not practicing this week and his status for Sunday’s NFC Championship game is still in doubt after an ankle injury sustained in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams injured his ankle when his left foot was caught awkwardly underneath Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr after a 16-yard completion. It’s the same ankle Adams injured a season ago that impeded his productivity. But unlike that injury, Adams doesn’t believe this issue is quite as significant.

“It was pretty painful, but it’s not the worst,” Adams said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Last year was definitely more difficult to deal with so far at this point.”

Adams’ injury a season ago forced him to miss three games and significantly limited his effectiveness. After the injury, he had just three games where he recorded at least 50 receiving yards.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Adams likely would not play if it were a regular season game. However, a trip to the Super Bowl rides on the outcome of Sunday’s game with Atlanta and that will certainly factor in to the decision regarding Adams’ availability.

“I mean, it’s a big game,” Adams said. “It’s definitely going to have a lot to do with what’s going on come Sunday. But until then, I’m not sure.”