Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2017, 7:41 AM EST

Mel Kiper’s first mock draft has the Bills taking Clemson QB Deshaun Watson.

A list of players the Dolphins could check out during the East-West Shrine Game.

DT Alan Branch will be part of the Patriots’ plan to slow Le’Veon Bell.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is headed to England.

Running through some of the offseason decisions the Ravens face regarding current members of the roster.

Five reasons to think the Bengals can make a quick return to the playoffs.

Can Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams build a unit as tough as his words?

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley would like to see the Steelers putting more points on the board.

Ranking the Texans’ roster from 1-50.

Is it good news that Colts QB Andrew Luck was playing hurt?

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone does some work on international relations.

Breaking down the Titans defensive line.

A special teams coach is the latest addition to Vance Joseph’s first Broncos staff.

The Chiefs will need a new assistant special teams coach.

Ten moves by Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie that reshaped the Raiders.

San Diego doesn’t know yet what will happen to Qualcomm Stadium with the Chargers bolting town.

The Cowboys will likely be in the market for a pass rusher.

Musing about Adrian Peterson mentioning the Giants as a landing spot.

QB Carson Wentz’s mobility is something the Eagles like about him.

A look at the Redskins’ cornerback depth.

Roy Anderson is the new assistant secondary coach for the Bears.

Lions fans will have upgraded Wi-Fi at games in 2017.

Packers RB Ty Montgomery admires how calm QB Aaron Rodgers remains when he’s under pressure.

Grading the Vikings cornerback play in 2016.

WR Julio Jones feels the Falcons are the most complete team for the first time in his tenure.

The Panthers could use some help at defensive end.

Mark Ingram’s big year was part of the picture at running back for the Saints.

A ranking of the top young players with the Buccaneers.

Will the Cardinals hold onto DE Calais Campbell?

Moving to L.A. landed the Rams a role on a prime time sitcom.

The 49ers’ wait for Kyle Shanahan may be coming to an end.

A discussion of backup quarterback possibilities for the Seahawks.