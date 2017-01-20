Jadeveon Clowney, Eric Rowe fined for divisional round infractions

Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney hit Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a few times in last Saturday’s Patriots win in the divisional round of the playoffs and one of them led to an animated reaction from Brady when a flag wasn’t thrown.
Clowney dragged Brady down on an incomplete pass in the third quarter and Brady was seen shouting at the officials after the play was over. He got the flag he was looking for early in the next quarter when Clowney was penalized for roughing Brady on a 10-yard completion to running back Dion Lewis.
PFT has confirmed with the league that Clowney was also fined $18,231 for roughing Brady.
Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe has also been fined $12,154 after picking up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. There was a scrum at the end of a short completion on third down to Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins early in the game and Rowe was penalized for pulling people off the pile. The penalty gave the Texans a first down that they used to continue a drive that ended with a field goal.
Doesn’t Clowney know that you can’t look sideways at Brady when he’s wearing his tutu?
“Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe has also been fined $12,154……for pulling people off the pile”
REALLY ….. REALLY??
I understand the 15 yard penalty because it is against the rules, but fining him for it?
Roger treats this more seriously than sexual assault.
It’s got to the point nobody can touch Tammy . A fine for that ? No wonder he looks so “poised” in the pocket 20 grand if you breathe on him .
So let’s see Tammy gets hit clean and clowney gets 15 and fined 20 grand, Tammy screams in the referee’s face like a 16 year old girl and gets nothing. Smh
Eric Rowe should be fined for being an idiot. That was 3 and out and his personal foul gave Houston a first down and changed the momentum in the game. I’d fine him double.
I’m a Pats fan but I also didn’t think anything Clowney did deserved a fine. Neither player should have been fined.