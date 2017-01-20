Jaguars interviewing Keenan McCardell for receivers coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 20, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

One of the best receivers in Jaguars franchise history may soon be the team’s wide receivers coach.

Keenan McCardell, who was a Pro Bowl receiver for the Jaguars when they were an expansion team 20 years ago, is interviewing in Jacksonville today, according to 1010XL in Jacksonville. McCardell is second in Jaguars history in catches and receiving yards, second only to Jimmy Smith, who tweeted today that he is praying McCardell will get the job.

McCardell played for Tom Coughlin during his time with the Jaguars, and Coughlin is now back and running the team’s football operations. Coughlin would presumably encourage head coach Doug Marrone to find a place for McCardell on the staff.

The 47-year-old McCardell spent three years as an NFL assistant as Washington’s wide receivers coach, and two years coaching wide receivers in college at Maryland. He was out of coaching last year.