Jim Tomsula interviews with Saints for position coach job

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2017, 3:52 PM EST

We asked for it, and now we have it.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula has interviewed with the Saints for their vacant defensive line coaching gig.

The Saints are looking for someone to replace Bill Johnson, who was fired as part of a staff shakeup there. Johnson landed with the Rams.

Tomsula went 5-11 in his one season as 49ers head coach in 2015, and was defensive line coach there for the eight years prior.

He was out of football last year, living off the $14 million the 49ers paid him for one season of work.