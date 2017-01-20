 Skip to content

Jim Tomsula interviews with Saints for position coach job

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2017, 3:52 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 15: Jim Tomsula speaks during a press conference at Levi's Stadium on January 15, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers announced Jim Tomsula as their new head coach to replace Jim Harbaugh. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images

We asked for it, and now we have it.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula has interviewed with the Saints for their vacant defensive line coaching gig.

The Saints are looking for someone to replace Bill Johnson, who was fired as part of a staff shakeup there. Johnson landed with the Rams.

Tomsula went 5-11 in his one season as 49ers head coach in 2015, and was defensive line coach there for the eight years prior.

He was out of football last year, living off the $14 million the 49ers paid him for one season of work.

4 Responses to “Jim Tomsula interviews with Saints for position coach job”
  1. lightcleric says: Jan 20, 2017 3:55 PM

    I wonder if they’ll ask him about his wood cutting and doormat salesman gigs in the interview.

  2. abcisezas123 says: Jan 20, 2017 4:10 PM

    Did he fart during the interview?

  3. fumblenuts says: Jan 20, 2017 4:11 PM

    Take the 14 Mil invest wisely and go live in a nice tropical place somewhere. (No Worries)

  4. JSpicoli says: Jan 20, 2017 4:14 PM

    Fart or no fart?

