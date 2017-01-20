John Pagano interviews for defensive coordinator in Washington

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 20, 2017, 5:43 AM EST

Add another name to the long list of candidates to be the next defensive coordinator in Washington.

John Pagano, who spent the last four years as the defensive coordinator in San Diego, has interviewed for the top job on Jay Gruden’s staff, according to Liz Clarke of the Washington Post.

Gruden has been looking for a new defensive coordinator since firing Joe Barry two weeks ago.

Other known candidates for the job include former Browns head coach Mike Pettine, former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, longtime NFL defensive assistant Rob Ryan and former Bills defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman. Gruden has also considered promoting his own outside linebackers coach, Greg Manusky.