Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison listed as questionable

The Packers aren’t ruling any of their injured wide receivers out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but they know that they may need to go without one or all of Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison.
All three players were listed as out of practice on Friday — it was an estimation as the Packers will work out on Saturday — as Nelson fell ill after working two days in an attempt to return from broken ribs. Adams, who has an ankle injury, and Allison, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, missed all three days and coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that the team will go as long as they need to before making a decision about their status for the NFC title game.
“I’m going to give these guys the open time frame to do everything they can to play. Maybe one or two of those guys will have to work Sunday before the game,” McCarthy said, via USA Today.
Safety Morgan Burnett was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday, the first time he’s been listed as anything but out since injuring his quadricep against the Cowboys. He’s been listed as questionable along with cornerback Quinten Rollins, who was limited all week with the neck injury and concussion that kept him out the last two weeks.
The Falcons got wide receiver Julio Jones back at practice Friday and, as coach Dan Quinn said earlier in the day, have no players on the active roster with injuries that will keep them from playing on Sunday.
