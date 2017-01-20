Jordy Nelson dealing with illness, still could play Sunday

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 20, 2017, 11:02 AM EST

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is dealing with an illness in addition to broken ribs as the Packers finalize preparations for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Nelson missed last week’s win in Dallas due to injury. Packers Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that the illness kept Nelson away from the team facility Friday because the Packers worried it might be contagious.

If Nelson gets healthy, McCarthy made it sound like he could be in uniform Sunday. McCarthy said Nelson practiced more on Thursday than the team anticipated he would and is “making progress.”

Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are all battling injuries, but McCarthy said all three wide receivers “will be given every chance” to play Sunday.