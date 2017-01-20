 Skip to content

Jordy Nelson dealing with illness, still could play Sunday

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 20, 2017, 11:02 AM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: Trevin Wade #31 of the New York Giants tackles Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is dealing with an illness in addition to broken ribs as the Packers finalize preparations for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Nelson missed last week’s win in Dallas due to injury. Packers Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that the illness kept Nelson away from the team facility Friday because the Packers worried it might be contagious.

If Nelson gets healthy, McCarthy made it sound like he could be in uniform Sunday. McCarthy said Nelson practiced more on Thursday than the team anticipated he would and is “making progress.”

Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are all battling injuries, but McCarthy said all three wide receivers “will be given every chance” to play Sunday.

  1. aypeeswhippingstick says: Jan 20, 2017 11:07 AM

    If he plays he’s the toughest SOB in the NFL.

  2. PACKERSHOME says: Jan 20, 2017 11:08 AM

    As if breathing with broken ribs wasn’t challenging enough, now he gets an illness? Let’s just declare him out for Sunday. The guy needs rest!

  3. leopardjferry says: Jan 20, 2017 11:13 AM

    Didn’t know a concussion was contagious.

  4. td30 says: Jan 20, 2017 11:26 AM

    if he has a cough and broken ribs…ouch

