Julio Jones practices, no limitations Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2017, 1:18 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons is tackled by Rodney McLeod #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles after getting a firstdown during a game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 13, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Falcons 24-15. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

The league did away with the probable designation on injury reports this year, which means that teams are only supposed to give injury designations to players if they have doubts about their ability to play.

Don’t expect wide receiver Julio Jones to be listed on the Falcons’ injury report for the NFC Championship Game. Jones returned to practice on Friday after missing the first two practice days this week due to the toe injury he aggravated against the Seahawks last Saturday.

Jones was a full participant in Friday’s practice and coach Dan Quinn said that the team would not put any limitations on the wideout’s playing time against the Packers.

Quinn said that everyone on the Falcons is healthy enough to play, so defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel should also be off the injury report after limited practices this week.

