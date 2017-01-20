Kyle Shanahan: No deal yet, focusing on Packers this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2017, 6:10 AM EST

Kyle Shanahan admitted being distracted. For the five minutes it took him to get ready for a press conference, anyway.

Via Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons offensive coordinator said all the right things about not having a deal in place with the 49ers yet and all his focus being on Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Packers.

“No, there’s definitely no understanding of that [a deal with the 49ers],” he said. “I think there’s some interest, obviously. I had my interview a couple of weeks ago. I’m looking forward to a chance when you can speak to people again. It’s a pretty good situation to be in, as far as where a team is at right now. It’s the coolest moment I’ve had in my career. I used to think the rules weren’t that cool. I love the rules. It makes it very simple.

“My friends growing up hear this stuff. My wife hears this stuff. Everybody wants to ask me what’s going on. I don’t know. I’m in my office looking at film all day and there’s nothing I’m allowed to do about it. I think I’ll have an idea after the game. I don’t know what day that will be. Right now, I truly don’t care.”

He said the league rules which prevent him from having his second interview with the 49ers until next week were helpful, considering he has kind of a big game coming up Sunday.

“I had to think about what I wanted to say to you guys,” he said. “But it’s not a distraction. Rules I thought weren’t cool rules, they really are. . . . I wanted to win a payoff game my entire career and I got to do that last week. Now we have a chance to play for a Super Bowl. That’s pretty much what’s consuming my mind. It’s something we’re enjoying and I’m not going to miss this opportunity.”

Of course, he also has all the leverage here, as the 49ers were turned down by Josh McDaniels, and even Tom Cable has thanked them for the opportunity. So when the time comes for Shanahan to sit down with them next week (when he’ll meet potential General Manager hires), he’ll have a tremendous negotiating position.