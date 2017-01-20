 Skip to content

Kyle Williams replacing Suh in Pro Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 20, 2017, 3:50 PM EST
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: Kyle Williams #95 of the Buffalo Bills sacks quarterback Michael Vick #1 of the New York Jets in the third quarter at Ford Field on November 24, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. Buffalo defeated New York 38-3. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams has been named to the Pro Bowl.

Williams is an injury replacement for Ndamukong Suh of the Dolphins. The Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando.

This will be Williams’ fifth trip to the Pro Bowl, and he joins Bruce Smith and Fred Smerlas as the only Bills’ defensive linemen to go to at least five Pro Bowls. Williams’ 40.5 career sacks are the most by a defensive tackle in franchise history.

In 2016, Williams had 64 tackles, five sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss.

