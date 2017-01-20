NFL confirms games at Wembley Stadium in Weeks 3-4 of 2017

The NFL has confirmed the two games that will be played at Wembley Stadium in London in Week Three and Week Four of the 2017 season.
The Jaguars will “host” the Ravens in Week Three on Sunday, September 24, and the Dolphins will “host” the Saints a week later on October 1.
Jacksonville has agreed to give up a home game each year to play in London. The Dolphins agreed to give up one home game as part of the deal that awarded Miami the Super Bowl in 2020.
The NFL has also confirmed that the Browns will play a “home” game against the Vikings at London’s Twickenham Stadium, and the Rams will play a “home” game against the Cardinals there. Those games are expected to take place in Weeks 7-8, although specifics have not been announced.
The Rams are giving up one home game in each year that they’re playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Browns gave up a home game just because they’re a rebuilding team that doesn’t have a huge ticket demand.
The Raiders are also expected to play a “home” game against the Patriots in Mexico City in 2017.
THIS B/S HAS GOT TO STOP!!! Leave the American game here!!! NO ONE LIKES TO GE THERE SO STOP THE INSANITY!!!
I will not watch a game played outside of the USA, even if it is my home team. They are not good for the teams or their fans. The NFL cares about nothing but the money. There is not enough money in the whole world to satisfy the greed of the NFL. The next step is to get a good book and turn my back on the NFL entirely. That is just my opinion. If you feel differently that is your right. Enjoy.
The league SMH.
Hey guys, lets grow the league overseas since the billions we make here aren’t enough to satisfy our vast greed.
So what do they do? Send the worst teams likely to results in terrible games. Which is it, do you want to grow the league or just screw the Brits to make a bit of extra money off them?
Of course the patriots would never lose a home game yet the little patriot girls think the league is out to get them. Why didn’t the patriots play on Sunday like the other 1 seed Dallas had to do? The league giving the patriots an extra days rest but the league is out to get them right you paranoid joke patriot fans?