NFL confirms games at Wembley Stadium in Weeks 3-4 of 2017

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 20, 2017, 11:05 AM EST

The NFL has confirmed the two games that will be played at Wembley Stadium in London in Week Three and Week Four of the 2017 season.

The Jaguars will “host” the Ravens in Week Three on Sunday, September 24, and the Dolphins will “host” the Saints a week later on October 1.

Jacksonville has agreed to give up a home game each year to play in London. The Dolphins agreed to give up one home game as part of the deal that awarded Miami the Super Bowl in 2020.

The NFL has also confirmed that the Browns will play a “home” game against the Vikings at London’s Twickenham Stadium, and the Rams will play a “home” game against the Cardinals there. Those games are expected to take place in Weeks 7-8, although specifics have not been announced.

The Rams are giving up one home game in each year that they’re playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Browns gave up a home game just because they’re a rebuilding team that doesn’t have a huge ticket demand.

The Raiders are also expected to play a “home” game against the Patriots in Mexico City in 2017.