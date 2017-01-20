 Skip to content

No fines for Chiefs-Steelers post-game skirmish

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 20, 2017, 4:39 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts to calm down cornerback Marcus Peters #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Although it didn’t get a lot of attention in the media, a skirmish broke out between players on the Chiefs and Steelers after Sunday night’s playoff game.

The league office didn’t pay it any mind, either: PFT has confirmed that none of the players involved were fined.

Chiefs defensive backs Terrance Mitchell and Marcus Peters were involved in some pushing and shoving with several Steelers players, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin got between them. Steelers coach Joey Porter also got in the middle of it, trying to break things up just days after he was reinstated from the team after being put on leave briefly for allegedly doing some pushing and shoving of his own in a Pittsburgh restaurant.

No punches were thrown and it was a fairly mild scuffle, so it’s no surprise that the NFL decided not to hand out any discipline, even if it wasn’t exactly the ideal way for a playoff game to end.

7 Responses to “No fines for Chiefs-Steelers post-game skirmish”
  1. donbat67 says: Jan 20, 2017 4:42 PM

    wheres the video ?

  2. Mike Tomlin says: Jan 20, 2017 4:44 PM

    LMAO already at everyone who comes at the Steelers Mike Mitchell for participating. This Mitchell plays for the Chiefs geniuses.

  3. mball13 says: Jan 20, 2017 4:45 PM

    Waahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh Chiefs lost so they cry and fight

  4. rutchaser says: Jan 20, 2017 4:52 PM

    Mike Mitchell is a POS.

  5. bengaljuice says: Jan 20, 2017 4:54 PM

    Ahhhhh Pittsburgh. The only team in the NFL that dishes it out consistently week to week but wails like a scalded cat when people give it back. Good to see Joey Porter learned absolutely nothing from last years playoff game or his drunken escapades the week prior.

  6. justbegbaby says: Jan 20, 2017 4:58 PM

    Girl on girl fight. Let it go.

  7. jackedupboonie says: Jan 20, 2017 5:00 PM

    Chiefs, Cowboys didn’t even win a playoff game this season. Think about that. Imagine the NBA giving the top 2 seeds byes and then playing winners 3 – 6 seeds, and getting bounced without winning a series. NFL playoffs are brutal. You blink, your gone.

