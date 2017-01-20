 Skip to content

Packers center J.C. Tretter has knee surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2017, 11:37 AM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - MAY 10: J.C. Tretter #73 of the Green Bay Packers runs through some warms ups before the start rookie camp at the Don Hutson Center on May 10, 2013 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Packers have been without center J.C. Tretter since a Week Seven knee injury, and it doesn’t appear he’s going to be back anytime soon, if at all.

Via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official website, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Tretter had knee surgery Tuesday, and wouldn’t be available this week.

The fact they’ve kept him on the roster this long remains a bit of a surprise, and the surgery now suggests the possibility of some degree of recent setback.

Corey Linsley has been starting in his place since the initial injury.

Tretter is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

