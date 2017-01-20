Pursuit of Vic Fangio says plenty about 49ers search

Posted by Mike Florio on January 20, 2017, 11:21 AM EST

The 49ers may not like their neighbors to the not-too-distant north, but they currently seem to be trying to take a page from the playbook of long-time Raiders owner Al Davis. How else can anyone explain the decision to pursue a defensive coordinator before hiring a head coach?

Well, here’s how it can be explained. It can be explained by acknowledging what’s already well known in league circles: Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is getting the job, and the 49ers are in the process of lining up possible candidates to join Shanahan’s staff. The Falcons can hardly complain; they did the same thing two years ago, wink-nod hiring Seahawks offensive coordinator Dan Quinn while the Seahawks still were playing.

The other unusual aspect of this specific situation is that neither Kyle Shanahan nor his father have any experience working with Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who previously worked for the 49ers in that same capacity. Some are interpreting the move to interview Fangio as a dynamic driven by someone other than Shanahan. Which possibly underscores the influence of Paraag Marathe, a factor that possibly has been causing some G.M. candidates to bow out.

Regardless, it’s odd to see a team trying to interview coordinators before having a coach. The truth most likely is that the 49ers have a coach.

Meanwhile, the report of San Francisco’s interest in Fangio and Chicago’s refusal to grant permission for him to interview for the job would seem to conclusively put to rest the idea that Fangio was in trouble. The Bears had an opportunity to get out from under Fangio’s contract, and the Bears declined.