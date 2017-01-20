Reggie McKenzie “not the type” to wait on deals for Derek Carr, Khalil Mack

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2017, 6:56 AM EST

Drafting defensive end Khalil Mack and quarterback Derek Carr in 2014 was a major part of the turnaround for the Raiders that pushed them to 12 wins and a playoff spot this year.

Now the Raiders have to work on keeping those two players in Raiders uniforms for years to come. Carr has one year left on his rookie deal and the team has an option on Mack through the 2018 season, which makes it little surprise to hear General Manager Reggie McKenzie say that signing them is a priority as the team moves into offseason mode.

“The good thing is we do have time, but I’m not the type to wait until the last minute,” McKenzie said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “Those two guys are not only great players, but they’re great men and they are true Raiders and I want to make sure we do the best that we can to make sure they stay Raiders.”

Salary cap management will be a big deal as Carr, Mack and other young players move into their second contracts, something that McKenzie said he doesn’t feel threatened by at this point while noting that the team will “continue to strive to get good players for a lesser amount.” After years of struggling to find players worth building around, that’s not the worst problem to have.