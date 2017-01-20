Report: 49ers denied by Bears in pursuit of Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 20, 2017, 2:28 AM EST

Even though he’s not officially the head coach yet, the San Francisco 49ers are in the process of assembling a coaching staff for presumptive new coach Kyle Shanahan.

However, that coaching staff will not include defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers had interest in bringing Fangio back to the Bay Area as defensive coordinator. Fangio, currently the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, was denied the opportunity to speak with the 49ers about the job. He is currently under contract with the Bears.

Fangio previously served as 49ers defensive coordinator for four seasons under Jim Harbaugh from 2011-14. The 49ers were a top five defense in each of his four seasons with the team.