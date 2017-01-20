Report: Chip Kelly met with Bill Belichick

The Jaguars decided against hiring Chip Kelly as their head coach or offensive coordinator. His next conversation was with a team that’s been slightly more successful.
According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the former Eagles and 49ers head coach went to New England to meet with coach Bill Belichick after the Jacksonville thing fell through.
It’s unclear whether Kelly and Belichick were talking about any specific role, or whether they just went fishing one afternoon.
But the respect between the two is real, and Kelly seems to have made clear a preference for staying in the NFL as opposed to going back to college.
Kelly also has multiple buyouts after being fired twice in two seasons, so he doesn’t have to get a job or anything. And the Patriots don’t have any openings on the coaching staff, after offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decided to stay put.
Gone fishin’….
Bill just wanted Chips magic milkshake recipe.
Desperation
Good place for Chip to land. They certainly can use some help on the offensive side of the ball. Good move, Bill.
Offensive Consultant to the Head Coach? Plenty of teams bring in “consultants”. Lol. nothing to see here. Somehow the non patriots fans will get all bent out of shape like the year that the patriots brought mcdaniels back late in the season as a consultant (after he was fired by the Rams).
Perhaps Chip has realized that he needs to learn how to run an NFL franchise – possibly from an advisory position that allows him to rebuild his credibility as a NFL head coach. No one doubts that he has some good ideas. Maybe he is ready to admit that he needs to learn from the master.
Gone Fishin’ is right… fishing for Ring No. 5 and a big gut hook of Roger “No Such Thing as Gas Laws” Goodell. Go Pats!
Kelley is from New England and is a friend of the HC of the NEP. I would guess that if he wants a job with the Patriots, that they will have something for him.
Chip wants to get his hands on a ring and the Patriots is the best place to do it
Didn’t Chip win in New England the last time he was there? Maybe Bill has a reason to respect Chip.
I don’t know… BB sees something in Kelly. He always says something nice about him.