Report: Chip Kelly met with Bill Belichick

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2017, 2:14 PM EST

The Jaguars decided against hiring Chip Kelly as their head coach or offensive coordinator. His next conversation was with a team that’s been slightly more successful.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the former Eagles and 49ers head coach went to New England to meet with coach Bill Belichick after the Jacksonville thing fell through.

It’s unclear whether Kelly and Belichick were talking about any specific role, or whether they just went fishing one afternoon.

But the respect between the two is real, and Kelly seems to have made clear a preference for staying in the NFL as opposed to going back to college.

Kelly also has multiple buyouts after being fired twice in two seasons, so he doesn’t have to get a job or anything. And the Patriots don’t have any openings on the coaching staff, after offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decided to stay put.