Report: Chip Kelly met with Bill Belichick

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2017, 2:14 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots greets head coach Chip Kelly of the Philadelphia Eagles after their game at Gillette Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots with a score of 35-28. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jaguars decided against hiring Chip Kelly as their head coach or offensive coordinator. His next conversation was with a team that’s been slightly more successful.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the former Eagles and 49ers head coach went to New England to meet with coach Bill Belichick after the Jacksonville thing fell through.

It’s unclear whether Kelly and Belichick were talking about any specific role, or whether they just went fishing one afternoon.

But the respect between the two is real, and Kelly seems to have made clear a preference for staying in the NFL as opposed to going back to college.

Kelly also has multiple buyouts after being fired twice in two seasons, so he doesn’t have to get a job or anything. And the Patriots don’t have any openings on the coaching staff, after offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decided to stay put.

11 Responses to “Report: Chip Kelly met with Bill Belichick”
  1. kissbillsrings says: Jan 20, 2017 2:17 PM

    Gone fishin’….

  2. stiffmcgriff says: Jan 20, 2017 2:17 PM

    Bill just wanted Chips magic milkshake recipe.

  3. ninjapleazee says: Jan 20, 2017 2:19 PM

    Desperation

  4. hawkwind8 says: Jan 20, 2017 2:21 PM

    Good place for Chip to land. They certainly can use some help on the offensive side of the ball. Good move, Bill.

  5. Kim Jong Goodell says: Jan 20, 2017 2:26 PM

    Offensive Consultant to the Head Coach? Plenty of teams bring in “consultants”. Lol. nothing to see here. Somehow the non patriots fans will get all bent out of shape like the year that the patriots brought mcdaniels back late in the season as a consultant (after he was fired by the Rams).

  6. deneb1973 says: Jan 20, 2017 2:26 PM

    Perhaps Chip has realized that he needs to learn how to run an NFL franchise – possibly from an advisory position that allows him to rebuild his credibility as a NFL head coach. No one doubts that he has some good ideas. Maybe he is ready to admit that he needs to learn from the master.

  7. nfloracle says: Jan 20, 2017 2:29 PM

    Gone Fishin’ is right… fishing for Ring No. 5 and a big gut hook of Roger “No Such Thing as Gas Laws” Goodell. Go Pats!

  8. pastabelly says: Jan 20, 2017 2:33 PM

    Kelley is from New England and is a friend of the HC of the NEP. I would guess that if he wants a job with the Patriots, that they will have something for him.

  9. throwingstones20 says: Jan 20, 2017 2:41 PM

    Chip wants to get his hands on a ring and the Patriots is the best place to do it

  10. bobbyhoying says: Jan 20, 2017 2:43 PM

    Didn’t Chip win in New England the last time he was there? Maybe Bill has a reason to respect Chip.

  11. RE LEE says: Jan 20, 2017 2:44 PM

    I don’t know… BB sees something in Kelly. He always says something nice about him.

