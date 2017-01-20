Report: Ravens’ Zach Orr to retire at age 24

After becoming a starter and having his best season in 2016, Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is planning to retire, at age 24.
Orr decided to retire despite the Ravens attempting to talk him out of it, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. According to Mike Garafolo, Orr played through a cracked bone in his shoulder late last season. He did not miss a game until Week 17, after the Ravens had been eliminated from playoff contention. The Ravens said he missed the finale because of a neck injury.
Just yesterday a report surfaced that Orr and the Ravens were making progress on talks for a new contract, but that is apparently not the case.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2014, Orr was at first primarily a special teams player but had a strong season last year on defense and appeared to have a bright future in the NFL. Now he appears ready to walk away.
Shame for the game, but Football is a tough tough game. No shame in walking while you have a future ahead of you.
Good luck going forward.
Signed: Not a Ravens Fan
If this is the same guy I’m thinking of, this is a big blow to the Ravens. Wasn’t he one of their best defenders, flying all over the field making plays? Tough break for Ravens fans.
Tackling machine.
WAS HE LISTED EACH WEEK ON THE INJURY REPORT???
Retire? or do you mean quit his job?
Well, if the team is not ready to pay what Orr thinks is enough to put his long term health on the line, I can understand him walking away. Best of luck to him.
This hurts a bit. Good thing our defense can withstand it. Most teams couldn’t
Right when he’s about to cash in on a contract after being an udfa? Something doesn’t add up here.
Can’t say I blame him. Heck of a player
15 years from now he will considered one of the smart ones.
I read it was a serious neck injury. Cashing in on a big time contract isn’t worth the risk if you already have an injured neck. Makes me think of Andy Katzenmoyer, maybe 15 years ago. Injured his neck. Tried to come back the following year, and after like 2 days of training camp he knew he couldn’t continue playing because of his neck. Maybe that’s where Orr is at.
makes no sense. Get some money and then say you’re too injured to play or whatever. Get paid FIRST, then retire.
“Right when he’s about to cash in on a contract after being an udfa? Something doesn’t add up here.”
Isn’t this a violation from non reporting of an injury?
I hate when people bash a guy for walking away from money. All the money in the world dosen’t mean a thing if you don’t have your health.
flaccojumpball says:
Jan 20, 2017 9:45 AM
This hurts a bit. Good thing our defense can withstand it. Most teams couldn’t
If you enjoy not making the playoffs 2 years in a row and settling on mediocrity as a Ravens fan, than i agree losing a young starting LB is something that can be withstood…
To say the Pats “withstood” losing Jamie Collins this year would be a more fair observation in my opinion…
Enjoy the games this weekend!!!
Good for him. People like Ed Reed and Peyton Manning continued to play despite serious injuries that one hit could have crippled them. Everyone has to make their own decision in these cases and seeing as he’s still young enough I don’t blame him one bit. Good luck, Mr. Orr.
“Serious neck issue” and the Ravens tried to talk him out of retirement to risk paralysis, nice!
rideforjesus says:
Jan 20, 2017 9:42 AM
WAS HE LISTED EACH WEEK ON THE INJURY REPORT???
I gather you did not read the part about him suffering the injury in the next to last game of the season.
Anyone that’s ever had any type of neck injury will tell you it is a scary thing.
Now imagine having a neck injury and having to use your head to tackle 250lbs men.
Smart move for this young man and I wish him the best.
Do you understand that he’s walking away after making chump change, UDFA do no t make a lot, he is going to have to work a normal 9-5 just like the rest of us now. Problem even more since he will have to pay for all his own medical expense now
twinfan24 says:
Jan 20, 2017 9:45 AM
Well, if the team is not ready to pay what Orr thinks is enough to put his long term health on the line, I can understand him walking away. Best of luck to him.
Chris Borland de ja vue.