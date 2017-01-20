Report: Ravens’ Zach Orr to retire at age 24

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 20, 2017, 9:33 AM EST

After becoming a starter and having his best season in 2016, Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is planning to retire, at age 24.

Orr decided to retire despite the Ravens attempting to talk him out of it, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. According to Mike Garafolo, Orr played through a cracked bone in his shoulder late last season. He did not miss a game until Week 17, after the Ravens had been eliminated from playoff contention. The Ravens said he missed the finale because of a neck injury.

Just yesterday a report surfaced that Orr and the Ravens were making progress on talks for a new contract, but that is apparently not the case.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2014, Orr was at first primarily a special teams player but had a strong season last year on defense and appeared to have a bright future in the NFL. Now he appears ready to walk away.