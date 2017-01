Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2017, 1:10 PM EST

Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan had already pulled out of the Pro Bowl because of an injury, now he’s getting it taken care of.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Kerrigan had surgery to clean up some “loose bodies” in his left elbow.

His recovery is expected to take six to eight weeks, giving him plenty of time to be ready before training camp.

He suffered the injury late in the season against the Panthers, but continued to play. He finished the season with 11.0 sacks.