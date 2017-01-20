Sammy Watkins has second foot surgery

The Bills announced Friday that wide receiver Sammy Watkins and defensive end Shaq Lawson have recently undergone surgeries.
The team said Watkins had a second surgery on his injured foot and that his anticipated timetable includes a healthy return in time for training camp.
Watkins had foot surgery last spring, then re-injured his foot and missed half of the 2016 season, though he returned to play in December. He caught 28 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
Lawson, the team’s first-round pick last spring, had arthroscopic knee surgery. He’s expected to be available for the entire offseason program.
Not really surgery on Watkins, just replace the hardware.
