Steelers list Green and Harrison as questionable

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 20, 2017, 4:17 PM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 18: Ladarius Green #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts to stiff arm Shawn Williams #36 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Pittsburgh defeated Cincinnati 24-20. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers list tight end Ladarius Green and outside linebacker James Harrison as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at New England.

Green has missed the last four games due to a concussion. Though he’s practiced on a limited basis last week and this week, it’s uncertain if he’ll be fully cleared to play.

Harrison has shoulder and triceps injuries and was a full practice participant Friday. Barring a setback, he will play.

Backup running back Fitzgerald Toussaint, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, is also listed as questionable. He was a full practice participant Friday.

