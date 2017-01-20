Ted Thompson calls Packers turnaround an “astronomical feat”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2017, 3:17 PM EST

The Packers are getting set to face the Falcons for the NFC title on Sunday, which isn’t where it looked like their season was headed when they were 4-6 in the regular season.

There was a lot of talk at that time about what the offseason might bring in Green Bay if the team remained on the same path and missed the playoffs, although none of it came from General Manager Ted Thompson. Thompson didn’t meet with the media after August and guard T.J. Lang said that his demeanor inside the facility never wavered from the “positive attitude” he usually displays.

Thompson said that while he knows his attitude won’t “change the world,” he does believe it is “part of the equation” for getting things back on the right track. The team found that track and has an eight-game winning streak that’s left Thompson impressed.

“When you’re on a losing streak, especially in my job, you have your own little personal misery all the time because — it’s not that the team was underachieving or anything — that’s just the way it is in the NFL,” Thompson said to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “For the team to recover and do what they’ve done is an astronomical feat, in my opinion.”

Thompson wouldn’t say whether there had been any thought to parting ways with coach Mike McCarthy when the team was struggling, but did say that he wouldn’t make such a decision based on a single season. Given the way things turned around in Green Bay, that’s probably not a bad view for the G.M. to take.