Tom Brady still not willing to talk Donald Trump

Posted by Mike Florio on January 20, 2017, 5:14 PM EST

On Thursday night, Donald Trump said that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called to congratulate the since-inaugurated Commander-in-Chief. On Friday, Brady declined to address the situation, in any way.

Asked by reporters to share some of the details about the call, Brady said this: “I don’t have much to say.”

Asked simply whether he called Trump, Brady said this: “Did I call him? Let’s talk about football.”

In contrast, coach Bill Belchick admitted that he had sent Trump a letter of encouragement before the election, after Trump read from the letter at a rally.

It’s Brady’s prerogative to say whether he did or didn’t make the call; after the election, he said he’s done talking politics. However, the fact that he said nothing underscores the notion that he surely wasn’t happy about the public disclosure of his private communication.