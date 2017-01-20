Tom Brady still not willing to talk Donald Trump

On Thursday night, Donald Trump said that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called to congratulate the since-inaugurated Commander-in-Chief. On Friday, Brady declined to address the situation, in any way.
Asked by reporters to share some of the details about the call, Brady said this: “I don’t have much to say.”
Asked simply whether he called Trump, Brady said this: “Did I call him? Let’s talk about football.”
In contrast, coach Bill Belchick admitted that he had sent Trump a letter of encouragement before the election, after Trump read from the letter at a rally.
It’s Brady’s prerogative to say whether he did or didn’t make the call; after the election, he said he’s done talking politics. However, the fact that he said nothing underscores the notion that he surely wasn’t happy about the public disclosure of his private communication.
Why on earth would any sports beat reporter covering the AFC Championship game want to ask a starting quarterback about politics? What a tool.
He doesn’t want to talk politics because there are too many leftist liberal Democrats who are completely intolerant of others that don’t agree with their views and they’re practically terrorists in their own right. (not all Dems, mind you) They’re especially intolerant if they think you support Trump. Now, let’s talk football.
Seriously, does anyone truly care if Brady & Trump spoke? Haven’t we had enough of this Hollywood hate-fest faux news crap already? Gimme a break! This reporter needs to find a new line of work & PFT needs to quit fanning the fire.
Dude can’t win…
If he said anything, the ONLY response from the media would be, “maybe he should stick to football… doesn’t he know there’s a big game coming up..?”
Sigh.
While it is difficult to imagine that a league that would stoop to the level they did to falsley prosecute the psi fiasco, would not engage in similar behavior now or at the Super Bowl, I think many fans of other teams can agree, all tribalism aside, that part of making America Great Again is humiliating that tool of a commissioner at the Super Bowl.
Don’t let us down men….
Go you New England Patriots….
Why must EVERYTHING be about politics?
.
They are two people who know each other and get along as friends. If your friend got elected to office, you’d congratulate them regardless of their political bent. It’s not as if Brady is a cabinet nominee.
.