 Skip to content

Travis Kelce fined for ripping ref

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 20, 2017, 6:32 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs signals a first down in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

After the Chiefs lost to the Steelers on Sunday, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce ripped referee Carl Cheffers, saying Cheffers “shouldn’t be able to wear a zebra jersey,” even at Foot Locker. The NFL was not amused.

A league source tells PFT that Kelce has been fined for criticizing Cheffers.

Although we have not confirmed the exact amount of Kelce’s fine, it’s believed to be about $12,500. That’s half of what Josh Norman was fined for telling an official he sucked during the regular season.

Players generally get a pass if they criticize the officiating in a general sense. When they start to get personal toward an individual official, that’s when the league cracks down. The NFL felt that Kelce, by specifically identifying Cheffers and criticizing not just one specific holding call but Cheffers’ competence in general, had crossed the line.

The NFL has also said that Cheffers was correct on the call in question, a holding call on Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher. And the NFL has appointed Cheffers to referee the Super Bowl, demonstrating that the league is satisfied that Cheffers is fully capable of wearing the zebra jersey to do more than sell footwear.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
1 Response to “Travis Kelce fined for ripping ref”
  1. tindeaux says: Jan 20, 2017 6:36 PM

    don’t mess with the zebras!

    LOL!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!