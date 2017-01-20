Vance Joseph shares his thoughts on the AFC title game

Broncos coach Vance Joseph knows the two participants in the AFC title game very well. As the defensive coordinator in Miami, he faced the Patriots and Dolphins twice this year.
So I asked Joseph during his visit this week to PFT Live which team has the edge.
“I’ll tell you this about the Patriots, it’s the most efficient football team in the NFL,” Joseph said. “So if it’s there to get, that team’s gonna get it. Pittsburgh is probably the most resilient team in the NFL. It never looks pretty. They always have little lulls during the season but it’s a tough, gritty football team.
“So that being said I’m not sure who’s gonna win. It’s gonna be a great game between two different styles of football teams. One team’s very efficient and one team’s a tough, resilient bunch that won’t take ‘no’ for an answer so it’s gonna be a good football game. Tom Brady is obviously a great player, Hall of Fame player so is Big Ben [Roethlisberger]. With Pittsburgh’s weapons, they’re gonna be able to score points with [Le’Veon] Bell and [Antonio] Brown. You know, I think whoever scores the most points wins Mike, how about that?”
It’s no surprise that Joseph chose his words carefully; he’ll be competing with both teams soon. In a way, he already is.
But his points are valid. He’s basically saying that the Patriots are the better overall football operation, but that the Steelers can never be counted out. In other words, “That’s why they play the games.”
On Sunday night, they will. Hopefully, it will be a great one.
This game will not be won by the spoiled pretty boy.
The Steeler defense will keep the Steelers in the game but Small Ben in Big Games won’t score 20 points …. unless the Steelers are down by 20 points and there is less than a minute left in the game.
Without defensive or special teams scores by the Steelers, Small Ben in Big Games and the 20 points of offense he brings to the table won’t get the win ….. just like in the Super Bowl against the Cardinals. Small Ben got 20 points thanks to Santonio Holmes miracle catch in the final seconds but without James Harrison’s AMAZING 100 yard interception return for a touchdown — which by the way bailed out Big Dummy’s interception he threw at his own 30 right before halftime making it essentially a 14 point swing play — the Steelers lose. And that was Big Dummy’s finest hour.
He faced the Dolphins twice ok then lol..
Glad I now know what Vance thinks…. SMH
“With Pittsburgh’s weapons, they’re gonna be able to score points with [Le’Veon] Bell and [Antonio] Brown.”
——————————
Well, they didn’t last week, against a weaker defense.
This game will not be won by the spoiled pretty boy
_____________________________
This is a new one. Spoiled?
The thing is, he can have any material thing in the world that he wants.
But all he wants is his family and football.
citizenstrange says:
Jan 20, 2017 12:09 PM
The Steeler defense will keep the Steelers in the game but Small Ben in Big Games won’t score 20 points …. unless the Steelers are down by 20 points and there is less than a minute left in the game.
Without defensive or special teams scores by the Steelers, Small Ben in Big Games and the 20 points of offense he brings to the table won’t get the win ….. just like in the Super Bowl against the Cardinals. Small Ben got 20 points thanks to Santonio Holmes miracle catch in the final seconds but without James Harrison’s AMAZING 100 yard interception return for a touchdown — which by the way bailed out Big Dummy’s interception he threw at his own 30 right before halftime making it essentially a 14 point swing play — the Steelers lose. And that was Big Dummy’s finest hour.
Funny how we heard nothing out of you in such a long time. The Steelers jumped out to an early lead and scored 30 the week before. Even tho Ben was off target against the Chiefs, the receivers still missed/dropped catchable balls, one was a sure touchdown until AB dropped it…but the 18 points(in a win)is bens fault.
Holmes makes a great catch, but no mention of the perfect ball placement. Get out of Steeler nation because you don’t deserve to be here.