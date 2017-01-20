 Skip to content

Vikings make a couple of coaching moves

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2017, 11:58 AM EST
LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedExField on November 13, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Vikings promoted Pat Shurmur to offensive coodinator after Norv Turner’s departure last season and they’ll be keeping him in that role this year, which left them in need of a new tight ends coach.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that former Broncos assistant Clancy Barone will fill the position. Barone served as the Broncos tight ends coach in 2009, coached the offensive line in 2010, moved back to work with the tight ends from 2011-14 and then went back to the offensive line for the last two seasons. He’s also served as a tight ends coach for the Chargers and Falcons, who initially brought him to the NFL as an offensive line coach in 2004.

Adam Caplan of ESPN backs up Klis’ report and adds that the team will move Kevin Stefanski from running backs coach to quarterbacks coach. Stefanski has been with the Vikings since 2006 and worked as the tight ends coach and an assistant quarterbacks coach over the course of his time in Minnesota.

Kennedy Polamalu is expected to be the team’s new running backs coach.

9 Responses to “Vikings make a couple of coaching moves”
  1. tokyosandblaster says: Jan 20, 2017 12:03 PM

    Super Bowl.

    >

  2. riraider says: Jan 20, 2017 12:14 PM

    Vikings? What is this Viking? Some new team?
    Oh okay, its a CFL team!

  3. ragnarthegreat says: Jan 20, 2017 12:15 PM

    Great but what about the offensive line coach? That is where I am really watching for changes. I hope there is a plan to improve everything about that unit including the coaching. I don’t want to hear about injuries, I would like to see improvement.

  4. riraider says: Jan 20, 2017 12:15 PM

    Mock drafts have begun. Time for the Bills and Vikings to win.

  5. prideof10000lakes says: Jan 20, 2017 12:15 PM

    Any Rick Spielman firing rumors, Florio?

  6. jermainewiggins says: Jan 20, 2017 12:17 PM

    Lmao at the raiders fan! ^ Sorry your Carr broke down. #itwasalladream

  7. jermainewiggins says: Jan 20, 2017 12:18 PM

    Tokyosandblaster hitting refresh on pft every 2 seconds to be the first to comment, oh the life of the unemployed.

  8. cribbage12 says: Jan 20, 2017 12:25 PM

    Finally a relevant Vikings story. Congrats fans!

  9. In Teddy We Trust says: Jan 20, 2017 12:25 PM

    You don’t see a lot of guys named Clancy these days.

