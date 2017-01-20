Vikings make a couple of coaching moves

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2017, 11:58 AM EST

The Vikings promoted Pat Shurmur to offensive coodinator after Norv Turner’s departure last season and they’ll be keeping him in that role this year, which left them in need of a new tight ends coach.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that former Broncos assistant Clancy Barone will fill the position. Barone served as the Broncos tight ends coach in 2009, coached the offensive line in 2010, moved back to work with the tight ends from 2011-14 and then went back to the offensive line for the last two seasons. He’s also served as a tight ends coach for the Chargers and Falcons, who initially brought him to the NFL as an offensive line coach in 2004.

Adam Caplan of ESPN backs up Klis’ report and adds that the team will move Kevin Stefanski from running backs coach to quarterbacks coach. Stefanski has been with the Vikings since 2006 and worked as the tight ends coach and an assistant quarterbacks coach over the course of his time in Minnesota.

Kennedy Polamalu is expected to be the team’s new running backs coach.