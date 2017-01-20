Vikings make it official with coordinator Pat Shurmur

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2017, 5:12 PM EST

After going through interim quarterbacks, interim running backs and interim tackles last year, the Vikings decided to remove that adjective from their offensive coordinator’s title.

The team announced that Pat Shurmur would remain as their offensive coordinator, after he took over for Norv Turner last November.

The team also announced that Kevin Stefanski will move from coaching running backs to quarterbacks, along with the hirings of running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and tight ends coach Clancy Barone.

Shurmur’s background with Sam Bradford was helpful for the Vikings this year, as they tried to recover from Teddy Bridgewater’s knee injury. They worked together previously with the Rams and Eagles, and may well into the future, since no one’s quite sure when or if Bridgewater will return.