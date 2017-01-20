 Skip to content

Vikings make it official with coordinator Pat Shurmur

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2017, 5:12 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur of the Philadelphia Eagles watches his team warm up prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 7, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images

After going through interim quarterbacks, interim running backs and interim tackles last year, the Vikings decided to remove that adjective from their offensive coordinator’s title.

The team announced that Pat Shurmur would remain as their offensive coordinator, after he took over for Norv Turner last November.

The team also announced that Kevin Stefanski will move from coaching running backs to quarterbacks, along with the hirings of running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and tight ends coach Clancy Barone.

Shurmur’s background with Sam Bradford was helpful for the Vikings this year, as they tried to recover from Teddy Bridgewater’s knee injury. They worked together previously with the Rams and Eagles, and may well into the future, since no one’s quite sure when or if Bridgewater will return.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Minnesota Vikings, Rumor Mill
5 Responses to “Vikings make it official with coordinator Pat Shurmur”
  1. codytha035 says: Jan 20, 2017 5:15 PM

    big shoes to fill with the history of offensive geniuses in mineesota SKOLOLOLOL

  2. codytha035 says: Jan 20, 2017 5:16 PM

    this guy wishes he was his uncle Fritz

  3. fwippel says: Jan 20, 2017 5:16 PM

    Now all he needs is an offensive line.

  4. codytha035 says: Jan 20, 2017 5:17 PM

    i wonder if he’ll make cordarelle patterson something more than a KR. What a great 1st round draft pick by that magician, spielman. Tredslow is Cordarrele 2.0 lol

  5. shaggytoodle says: Jan 20, 2017 5:31 PM

    Bradford wasn’t the answer, and I don’t feel Shurmur is either. It won’t take much to show improvement in the upcoming season for him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!