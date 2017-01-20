 Skip to content

Who will win the AFC championship?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 20, 2017, 12:06 AM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is pursued by Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots after making a catch in the first half during the game at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

Thursday’s PFT Live presented a question of the day based on the NFC championship. Friday’s PFT Live flips things over to the other conference.

Who wins the AFC title game between the Steelers and Patriots? Vote below, comment, and then tune in for the show.

Guests include Rams coach Sean McVay, whose team once played the Steelers and the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Which is the only connection between the Rams and the AFC title game I could muster.

Here’s hoping you’ll muster the will to tune in for the show, which starts on NBC Sports Radio at 6:00 a.m. ET and slides over to NBCSN for the simulcast at 7:00 a.m. ET.

