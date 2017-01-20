Zach Orr says he’s “forced to walk away” because of neck condition

Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is retiring not because he wants to, but because doctors are telling him he has to.
Orr says an examination on a herniated disc revealed that he has a rare neck condition that could result in a serious, life-changing injury if he continued to play. As a result, he’s walking away from football at age 24.
“I’m blessed and thankful that I’m able to walk away from the game in good health,” Orr said.
After initially making the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2014 by playing special teams, Orr emerged as a very good starting linebacker in Baltimore during the 2016 season. There was talk that he could be due for a big contract this offseason, but now he’s done playing football entirely.
Still, Orr seemed to be in good spirits, saying that he’s going to stay active in his community and in mentoring young men. Ravens coach John Harbaugh and G.M. Ozzie Newsome both called Orr a fine young man who has a bright future ahead of him. Just not on the field.
Even worse he was a rising star
Smart man. His NFL pay will have given him a serious leg up on his life and he can take advantage of that to be in far better shape than most people his age.
People who said he was lazy or dumb for not cashing in before retiring should take this moment and think about assuming stuff.
Keep Safe Orr, might be a less than you should, but use the money you won doing something you love.
Sounds like the smart thing to do.
Wow, he was such a pleasant suprise for he Ravens and really had a great year. Enjoy the rest of your life and sorry you couldn’t make more of the great work you put in going from an Undrafted free agent to leading tackler on the 7th best D in the NFL.
A smart move by a guy who looked to be a smart and talented player. Best wishes to him.
That sucks. He worked his butt off for his dream and suddenly has it ripped away. But when the neck is involved there’s little choice.
Oh, and I assume everyone in the other thread who blamed him for “quitting” on his team will be here to apologize.