Blandino explains accuracy of Chiefs holding call

The outrage over the holding call that wiped out what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion last Sunday night in Kansas City was entertaining but, ultimately, not accurate. Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher held Steelers linebacker James Harrison.
In his weekly officiating video, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino confirmed the accuracy of the call made by referee Carl Cheffers, whose assignment on such plays when positioned on the right side of the quarterback includes watching the interaction between the left tackle and the man he’s blocking.
“We talk about position, body position,” Blandino said. “We talk about feet. If the blocker can maintain good feet and he can maintain position in front of the defender and if he can stay square to the defender and he can continue to move his feet, we’re not gonna have a foul for holding. If the defender gets outside his feet and the blocker has to reach, now he reaches with his left arm across the body of the defender and he’s gonna grab . . on the jersey. When we see that, now we have to look for restriction. Does he materially affect the defender’s ability to get to the ball carrier?”
The foul occurred when Harrison tried to break free from Fisher, and when Fisher knocked Harrison down.
“The other factor, we have a rip . . . technique,” Blandino said. “Where the defender’s gonna bring his arm under the arm of the blocker, try to gain leverage, and get through to the quarterback. When there’s a rip, there’s no foul for holding unless the defender’s feet are taken away. And you can see clearly the defender’s feet are gonna be taken away as he’s taken to the ground.”
The explanation is useful, but the simpler point is that it looks like holding, clearly and unmistakably. So while it was surely disappointing for the Chiefs to have two critical points taken from the board in the closing minutes of an elimination game, the foul occurred — and kudos to Cheffers for having the will to throw the flag at a time when plenty of officials take a “let them play” approach, which essentially means when obvious fouls aren’t called, “Let them cheat.”
Ssshhhh…nobody cares. Love, Raider Nation
Outrage? It was holding, it was called and it was a week ago. Get over it and move on with your life.
The “let ’em play” approach is ridiculous. That would be unfair to just allow DBs to grab WRs, or OL to grab DL (just because it’s the last 2 min of a game). Allowing that to happen would have a FAR GREATER impact on the outcome of the game than for a ref to throw a flag when a rule is broken.
I am not a fan of either team and saw the play in real time. It was an obvious holding penalty. Harrison beat Fisher to the edge. Once his feet couldn’t get him in front of Harrison he reached with his left arm, grabbed Harrison’s right shoulder and hauled him to the ground. The referee was looking right at the play and made the required call. I understand why KC fan but they should be upset with their offense’s failure to score and the defense allowing the Steelers to march down the field for 6 field goals. That is why they lost.
The fact the league is still explaining the call tells you all you need to know about its accuracy.
“When there’s a rip, there’s no foul for holding unless the defender’s feet are taken away. And you can see clearly the defender’s feet are gonna be taken away as he’s taken to the ground.”
The point that both Florio and Blandino seem to miss is that Fisher DID NOT take away the defender’s feet….Harrison went to the ground because he SLIPPED due to the angle he had his body at while going around the edge (combined with the wet field). Harrison’s slip (which caused him to fall to the ground) fooled the ref into thinking that Fisher took away the defender’s feet. Fall to the ground, and the flag is thrown….don’t fall to the ground and no flag is thrown….regardless of what’s going on up top that looks like a hold…BECAUSE there was a rip technique involved by the defender.