Brady, Eli, Peyton have identical postseason passer ratings

Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning have decidedly different reputations for playoff performance, and yet their postseason statistics are strikingly similar.
In fact, heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Brady has a career postseason passer rating of 87.4. That happens to be exactly the same career postseason passer rating as both Manning brothers.
The three players are tied for 15th in NFL history in career postseason passer rating.
Brady is often described as the most “clutch” passer in NFL history, Peyton is often described as the greatest regular-season passer but largely a postseason disappointment, and Eli is often described as a player who has delivered his best performances in the biggest games. There may be less to that than meets the eye, however: We remember Brady as having a great playoff game when he passed his team into field goal range and Adam Vinatieri makes it, while we remember Peyton as having a bad playoff game when he passed his team into field goal range and Mike Vanderjagt missed it.
As far as the NFL’s official passer rating stat is concerned, the three are equals in the postseason.
The Manning brothers also have an identical number of rings as Brady and his brother..and Tom doesn’t have a brother.
Yes but what were the ranks of the defenses that they were matched up against? That seems to be a significant factor when comparing these statistics.
But how do they stack up against Tim Tebow?
Good way to start some comment baiting on a Saturday afternoon. Eli’s postseason resume will probably get him in the hall of fame eventually. Even though he hasn’t really been a hall of fame regular season quarterback. He led the league in interceptions as a veteran qb, but he has 2 rings and beat Tom Brady twice. Plus the media loves the Giants.
Decent passer ratings, but none of them is exactly the next Mark Sanchez in terms of post season play.
Brady played more games under the “old” rules where defenses could whack around receivers and there were many less flags. Brady also rarely plays in the wild card round against crappy teams. Also, the won-loss records matter.
What are some other QB’s rating?
ie Big Ben, Rodgers, Bart Star, Favre, Montana, Rice, Staubach, Akiman, just to name a few that have a few playoff games.
But only one of these three has the Hoodie on the side line.
Brady is a first ballot HOF hands down, but would have have any rings if he played for the Colts or Giants?
Would Payton or Eli have more than 2 rings if they were in NE with the Hoodie?
chippys lost binky says:
Jan 21, 2017 3:01 PM
The Manning brothers also have an identical number of rings as Brady and his brother..and Tom doesn’t have a brother.”
And the Manning brothers have two more rings when playing against Brady than Brady has playing against them even considering Peyton didn’t want to chip in.
Look at the QB’s the pats played against this year. Rank all the QB’s in order from 1-32, and the Pats played exactly 1 QB in the top 15 and that was Russel Wilson and they lost.
Beyond that, it was a bunch of Blaine Gabbert, Cody Kessler, Matt Moore, Brock Osweiler, Landry Jones, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Trevor Simeon… etc etc…
They could make it the super bowl by potentially beating 1 “top tier” QB and that would be Ben Rothlesburger this weekend. Literally the easiest schedule I’ve seen in the past 20 years.
One cheated, the other two didn’t.
I just found the top three rated QB’s that threw at least 150 passes in the post season.
104.8 Bart Starr, Green Bay, 10 games
103.1 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 10 games
102.8 Kurt Warner, St. Louis-Arizona, 13 games
LSUStrong says:
Jan 21, 2017 3:03 PM
Yes but what were the ranks of the defenses that they were matched up against? That seems to be a significant factor when comparing these statistics.
———-
Glad you brought this up, since Brady only faced one real defense on his way to Super Bowls, before getting throttled twice by the Giants.
Eli faced great defenses in every postseason, early exit or Super Bowl triumph (except Green Bay this year).
Kurt Warner was a better qb than Brady
Mark Sanchez and Alex Smith are ahead of all three.