 Skip to content

Colts fire Ryan Grigson

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2017, 3:12 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 16: General manager Ryan Grigson of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a rookie minicamp at the team complex on May 16, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

After five seasons and little progress, Ryan Grigson is out as the General Manager of the Colts.

Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay fired Grigson today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Colts have announced that Irsay will speak to the media later this afternoon, but they have not confirmed that Grigson is out.

It has been widely reported that Irsay would love to change the structure of his front office and work out a deal to put Peyton Manning in charge. It is unclear if firing Grigson is a step toward hiring Manning, or whether Irsay just decided to can Grigson and start searching for a new G.M. now.

It is also unclear whether head coach Chuck Pagano’s job is safe.

The Colts will now get a very late start on the offseason, as most teams have their front office personnel in place and are already making preparations for free agency and the draft. But Grigson had ample opportunity to build a team around Andrew Luck in Indianapolis, and he failed to do so. As a result, he’s out.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Indianapolis Colts, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
29 Responses to “Colts fire Ryan Grigson”
  1. donbat67 says: Jan 21, 2017 3:13 PM

    Somebody sobered up

  2. bamj6 says: Jan 21, 2017 3:13 PM

    Well Jimmy Raye, good call on pulling out of the 49ers search now

  3. dawgturd says: Jan 21, 2017 3:15 PM

    Finally

  4. mongo3401 says: Jan 21, 2017 3:15 PM

    God just smile upon all Colt fans. Good for you guys.

  5. churchofthehoody says: Jan 21, 2017 3:16 PM

    Boooo!!!!! Hissssss!!!!!

    Grigson was gonna save the franchise….

  6. kcchefs58 says: Jan 21, 2017 3:17 PM

    Luck’s contract is to blame. Grigson couldn’t assemble a quality team because of it…..

  7. tyelee says: Jan 21, 2017 3:18 PM

    if Luck is as good a QB as his hype, GM and HC should be replaced…

    this just in time to get quality hires from the top 4 best teams as it should be!

  8. lightcleric says: Jan 21, 2017 3:18 PM

    I actually don’t think Chuck Pagano is a great coach, but I think he deserves a shot at it with actual players instead of the scrubs Grigson foists on him year after year, neglecting the line and drafting players they don’t even need.

    Also, lest we forget, he traded a FIRST-ROUND PICK FOR TRENT RICHARDSON.

  9. 12444uggg says: Jan 21, 2017 3:20 PM

    Yes! Finally! The Goon is out!

  10. brownsclown says: Jan 21, 2017 3:20 PM

    Trading for Trent ‘Gluefoot’ Richardson will do that to you!

  11. theright0pinion says: Jan 21, 2017 3:20 PM

    5 years to late

  12. firerogergoodellnow says: Jan 21, 2017 3:21 PM

    Hey Mr Irsay, I’m available.

    Sincerely,

    Trent Baalke

  13. doe22us says: Jan 21, 2017 3:21 PM

    Odd, he gave him a contract extension last season but its Jim, on the sauce and an odd billionaire all around.

  14. patriottony says: Jan 21, 2017 3:21 PM

    He must be feeling awful deflated… Loser idiot

  15. dawsonleery says: Jan 21, 2017 3:21 PM

    He had the easiest job with landing Luck and he still screwed it up. He’ll never get another chance to be GM.

  16. tedmurph says: Jan 21, 2017 3:23 PM

    I see a long career as a professional ball checker.

  17. maust1013 says: Jan 21, 2017 3:24 PM

    tonebones says:
    Jan 18, 2017 9:32 PM
    Wow I was just reading on PFT that’s it’s the two year anniversary of deflategate. That means the Colts were in the AFC Championship game only two years ago. Grigson and Pagano have never had a losing season. Could it be possible that one of the most successful owners over the last 20 years is happy with the success he’s gotten from these two?
    ===============

    Apparently not

  18. thecape15 says: Jan 21, 2017 3:25 PM

    What goes around comes around.

    -Pats nation

  19. merky19 says: Jan 21, 2017 3:26 PM

    But in leaving he gets a nice plaque that designates that he was a participant.

  20. tb12bestqbevah says: Jan 21, 2017 3:27 PM

    Dear Ryan,

    BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!

    Sincerely,

    Patriots Fans

  21. TB12RALLYCRY says: Jan 21, 2017 3:29 PM

    Couldnt of happened to a better guy!!!! Karma 101 at its best ……from every true Patriots fan in the world……………

  22. lemmetalkwouldya says: Jan 21, 2017 3:29 PM

    tedmurph says:
    Jan 21, 2017 3:23 PM

    I see a long career as a professional ball checker.
    ——————————————————-
    I see what you did there 😉

  23. fballlvr22 says: Jan 21, 2017 3:30 PM

    Jon Gruden?

  24. BMacColtsJeremiah2911 says: Jan 21, 2017 3:32 PM

    Hallelujah, our prayers are answered.

  25. bigbenrapedhinesward says: Jan 21, 2017 3:33 PM

    Can’t believe it took so long.

  26. The Truth says: Jan 21, 2017 3:34 PM

    How would all these patriot fans feel ifmthey lost their jobs……… oh wait you need one first

  27. maust1013 says: Jan 21, 2017 3:35 PM

    kcchefs58 says:
    Jan 21, 2017 3:17 PM
    Luck’s contract is to blame. Grigson couldn’t assemble a quality team because of it…..

    6 11
    ===================

    Kind of sad that so few people seem to be appreciating the sardonic wit behind that comment

  28. revansrevenant says: Jan 21, 2017 3:36 PM

    Apparently Irsays long silence is because he was in deep meditation trying to to find balance and seek inner peace, to be better able to come to the right decision vis a vis his front office and coaching situation. I applaud his embracing of the Eightfold Path.

  29. MichaelEdits says: Jan 21, 2017 3:36 PM

    I believe Matt Millen is still available.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!