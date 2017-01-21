Colts fire Ryan Grigson

After five seasons and little progress, Ryan Grigson is out as the General Manager of the Colts.
Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay fired Grigson today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Colts have announced that Irsay will speak to the media later this afternoon, but they have not confirmed that Grigson is out.
It has been widely reported that Irsay would love to change the structure of his front office and work out a deal to put Peyton Manning in charge. It is unclear if firing Grigson is a step toward hiring Manning, or whether Irsay just decided to can Grigson and start searching for a new G.M. now.
It is also unclear whether head coach Chuck Pagano’s job is safe.
The Colts will now get a very late start on the offseason, as most teams have their front office personnel in place and are already making preparations for free agency and the draft. But Grigson had ample opportunity to build a team around Andrew Luck in Indianapolis, and he failed to do so. As a result, he’s out.
Luck’s contract is to blame. Grigson couldn’t assemble a quality team because of it…..
if Luck is as good a QB as his hype, GM and HC should be replaced…
I actually don’t think Chuck Pagano is a great coach, but I think he deserves a shot at it with actual players instead of the scrubs Grigson foists on him year after year, neglecting the line and drafting players they don’t even need.
Also, lest we forget, he traded a FIRST-ROUND PICK FOR TRENT RICHARDSON.
Odd, he gave him a contract extension last season but its Jim, on the sauce and an odd billionaire all around.
He had the easiest job with landing Luck and he still screwed it up. He’ll never get another chance to be GM.
tonebones says:
Jan 18, 2017 9:32 PM
Wow I was just reading on PFT that’s it’s the two year anniversary of deflategate. That means the Colts were in the AFC Championship game only two years ago. Grigson and Pagano have never had a losing season. Could it be possible that one of the most successful owners over the last 20 years is happy with the success he’s gotten from these two?
Apparently not
tedmurph says:
Jan 21, 2017 3:23 PM
kcchefs58 says:
Jan 21, 2017 3:17 PM
Luck’s contract is to blame. Grigson couldn’t assemble a quality team because of it…..
Kind of sad that so few people seem to be appreciating the sardonic wit behind that comment
Apparently Irsays long silence is because he was in deep meditation trying to to find balance and seek inner peace, to be better able to come to the right decision vis a vis his front office and coaching situation. I applaud his embracing of the Eightfold Path.
