Conference championship ratings almost certainly will drop

The apples-to-apples comparison of last year’s conference championship games to this year’s conference championship games will be hampered by one major difference between the broader circumstances from this same weekend from 12 months ago.
Last year at this time, much of the northeast was buried in snow after a blizzard hit on Friday and Saturday, the two days before the AFC and NFC title games. So with millions snowed in, millions tuned in.
On average, 53.3 million watched the Patriots-Broncos game, which went down to the wire. The Cardinals-Panthers game, which was a blowout, averaged 45.7 million.
This year, with no snow and seasonably warm temperatures throughout much of the country, it will be very difficult for Packers-Falcons and Steelers-Patriots to match those numbers, no matter how compelling the games are.
Absolutely false….both games will be fantastic shootouts that will keep all except those who love defense tuned in. 4 stud qb’s, teams great histories, fan bases….Carolina/Arizona didn’t get 5 minutes of my time after the first game
They would be way up if the Cowboys were playing. Super Bowl ticket prices dropped by $1000 right after they lost. Don’t believe this site reported that fact.
