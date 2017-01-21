Packers add Christine Michael to injury report

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 21, 2017, 1:32 PM EST

The Packers have added running back Christine Michael to their injury report.

The team lists Michael as questionable for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game due to a back injury.

On Friday the Packers listed three wide receivers — Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison — as questionable. There were no changes announced Saturday, so all three presumably made the trip to Atlanta and will be given a chance to play, as coach Mike McCarthy said they would.

Nelson had been away from the team on Friday due to illness. He didn’t play last week because he’s dealing with broken ribs.