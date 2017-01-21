 Skip to content

Packers add Christine Michael to injury report

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 21, 2017, 1:32 PM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: Christine Michael #32 of the Green Bay Packers fends off a tackle attempt by Romeo Okwara #78 of the New York Giants in the third quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Packers have added running back Christine Michael to their injury report.

The team lists Michael as questionable for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game due to a back injury.

On Friday the Packers listed three wide receivers — Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison — as questionable. There were no changes announced Saturday, so all three presumably made the trip to Atlanta and will be given a chance to play, as coach Mike McCarthy said they would.

Nelson had been away from the team on Friday due to illness. He didn’t play last week because he’s dealing with broken ribs.

4 Responses to “Packers add Christine Michael to injury report”
  1. tigerwoodsballs says: Jan 21, 2017 1:37 PM

    Back? Lifting weights?

    Michael might provide the burst tomorrow unexpectedly. But not if he can’t play.

  2. filthymcnasty3 says: Jan 21, 2017 1:47 PM

    It’s amazing how this team somehow finds a way to win – even with all these injuries. It’s been a heroic Packer season thus far.

  3. jimmysee says: Jan 21, 2017 1:52 PM

    The Packers’ training room is like an ER these days.

  4. jackedupboonie says: Jan 21, 2017 1:54 PM

    Christy’s career is like his spin move….just can’t quite complete one. Every game he plays is also possibly his last. Turf monsters are a terrible way to be tackled.

