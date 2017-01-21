 Skip to content

Pat McAfee celebrates the firing of Ryan Grigson, apparently

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2017, 4:02 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after throwing a first down pass on a trick play during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images

If you’re wondering what Colts players think about the decision to fire G.M. Ryan Grigson, look no farther than the Twitter page of Colts punter Pat McAfee.

Thank God,” he tweeted not long after the news broke. He then followed it with an observation that “‘Unwarranted Arrogance’ just ran into a brick wall called karma.”

After Indianapolis radio personality and former college basketball coach Dan Dakich sneered at these observations from “the punter,” McAfee removed any doubt that he was talking about Grigson: “‘All Pro punter’ please and thank you.. also someone who has seen your best friend treat humans absolutely horrendously for 5 years.”

It’s stunning stuff from McAfee, but I’ll take honesty over robotic Foxboro cliches any day. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether any teammates join in the chorus or publicly dispute McAfee’s views about Grigson.

3 Responses to “Pat McAfee celebrates the firing of Ryan Grigson, apparently”
  1. nflrule says: Jan 21, 2017 4:05 PM

    Anyone else tired of a loudmouth punter?

  2. wib22 says: Jan 21, 2017 4:06 PM

    Mcafee at least back ups his talk, unlike the raiders guy.

  3. smithdp says: Jan 21, 2017 4:14 PM

    It is true though about the Patriots. Watching them heap phony praise on their next opponent per instructions is like watching the Stepford Wives.

