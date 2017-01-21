 Skip to content

With three receivers hurt, Packers call one up from practice squad

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2017, 4:49 PM EST
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - NOVEMBER 28: Max McCaffrey #87 of the Duke Blue Devils stiff-arms Zach Dancel #9 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field on November 28, 2015 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Packer have called in reinforcements for their ailing receiving corps.

Max McCaffrey, a rookie receiver who has yet to play in an NFL game, has been promoted from the Packers’ practice squad to their active roster. That means he could play tomorrow in the NFC Championship Game against the Falcons.

Three Packers receivers — Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison — are questionable for the game Nelson is dealing with an illness and broken ribs, Adams has an ankle injury and Allison has a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent after the 2016 NFL draft but did was cut at the end of the preseason. The Packers signed him to their practice squad in December. A three-year starter at Duke, McCaffrey is the son of former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey and the older brother of potential 2017 first-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey.

To make room for McCaffrey on the 53-player roster, the Packers placed offensive lineman JC Tretter on injured reserve.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Home, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “With three receivers hurt, Packers call one up from practice squad”
  1. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Jan 21, 2017 4:53 PM

    I wish my Packers had good receivers. At least we have Aaron, he makes up for our poor play everywhere else.

  2. possumsauce says: Jan 21, 2017 4:57 PM

    Called up January 21, 21017, but still a single snap away from amassing more yards than Treadwell did all season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!