AFC lacks NFC fireworks, Patriots up 3-0 early

Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are no slouches, but the AFC Championship Game is off to a much slower start than its NFC counterpart.
The Patriots are up 3-0 in the first quarter, with both teams getting stops early on.
The Patriots got off to a quick start, with Tom Brady completing his first four passes to four different receivers. But their drive stalled in the red zone, forcing them to settle for a 31-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski and a 3-0 lead.
The Steelers first drive stalled when they decided to go over the top to Sammie Coates on third-and-1, and he let it drop between his hands.
While it might not keep the same frenetic pace of the first game, there has already been more defense played.
This hurry up and spread them out is similar to the one Brady has executed against Pittsburgh many years ago.
That’s what happens when both teams play good defense
Why do the Steelers consistently try to throw the long ball on third and one?
Patriots reading the Steelers signals again, a Foxborough special. Who has had an easier run to a championship final besides the Cleveland Cavaliers in sports history?
HOGAN KEEPS YOU ROLLIN’!
Pats up 10-0 now. Based on last week’s Steeler offense that’s an insurmountable lead.