AFC lacks NFC fireworks, Patriots up 3-0 early

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 22, 2017, 7:05 PM EST

Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are no slouches, but the AFC Championship Game is off to a much slower start than its NFC counterpart.

The Patriots are up 3-0 in the first quarter, with both teams getting stops early on.

The Patriots got off to a quick start, with Tom Brady completing his first four passes to four different receivers. But their drive stalled in the red zone, forcing them to settle for a 31-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski and a 3-0 lead.

The Steelers first drive stalled when they decided to go over the top to Sammie Coates on third-and-1, and he let it drop between his hands.

While it might not keep the same frenetic pace of the first game, there has already been more defense played.