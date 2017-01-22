Colts deny Sean Payton report

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2017, 8:42 PM EST

The Colts have moved quickly to throw water on the report that they had back-channel talks with the Saints about a possible deal for coach Sean Payton.

Colts COO Pete Ward has gone on the record with multiple outlets to dispute the report. Via Mike Chappell of FOX 59/CBS 4 in Indianapolis, Ward called the report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports “totally fictitious.”

Ward added that he received a call from a Payton associate a couple of weeks ago inquiring as to whether the team had interest in a deal. Ward said, “No.” And that was that.

Ward, who was identified La Canfora as the person who spoke to the Saints on behalf of the Colts, called La Canfora after the report was published. It’s unclear whether La Canfora called Ward before publishing the report; nevertheless, La Canfora has revised his report to include Ward’s position. However, the report has not been revised to remove the claim that Ward actually negotiated with the Saints.

The end result is that the report (and La Canfora’s Twitter feed) characterizes the call from Ward as confirmation that something happened regarding the Colts and the Saints while glossing over the fact that Ward, who presumably called La Canfora because Ward was upset with the report, disputed that the Colts ever spoke to the Saints. (Indeed, the headline still declares that the two teams talked, even though Ward has denied it.)

Lost in the sauce (trademarked) is the perception/reality that a “Payton associate” called the Colts to gauge interest in doing a deal with the Saints. That would have been a pretty compelling “Sunday splash” item from La Canfora, if he hadn’t already locked in to the report that the Colts have gone on the record to debunk.