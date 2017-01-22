Colts have begun reaching out to G.M. candidates

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2017, 10:01 AM EST

Maybe Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t already know what his next move will be.

Per a league source, the Colts have commenced the process of reaching out to candidates currently employed by other NFL teams in the immediate aftermath of the firing of G.M. Ryan Grigson. It was previously believed that Irsay was not considering persons already working in the league as potential replacements for Grigson before cutting him loose, based on the absence of any effort to explore the interest of some of the no-brainer G.M. candidates working in lesser capacities elsewhere.

There are two ways to interpret this. First, Irsay knows who he will hire and is doing everything he can to create the impression that he doesn’t. Second, Irsay was unable to get the person(s) he wanted (Peyton Manning and whoever else Irsay may have pursued) and decided in lieu of sticking with Grigson to rip the Band-Aid away and fish for an upgrade.

Here’s the problem with the delayed search. Multiple potential candidates, like Packers executives Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst, already have flirted with leaving and gotten new deals to stay put. If Irsay had simply pulled the rip cord three weeks ago, he would have had a shot at some of the candidates who already have considered leaving their current places of employment and decided to stay.

While some could change their minds, the Irsay factor will also be a consideration. Some won’t want to deal with a meddling owner who has created his own share of distractions over the years, from his Twitter account and elsewhere. Ultimately, the question becomes whether the lure of building a team around Andrew Luck overcomes other considerations.

Unless, of course, Irsay already knows who he’ll hire and this process of kicking tires on other candidates is aimed at creating the impression that Irsay engaged in a thorough and rational and analytic and deliberate process even if he made a knee-jerk, gut-level decision before announcing his decision to fire Grigson.