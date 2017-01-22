Falcons dominate first quarter, lead 10-0

The Falcons hold a 10-0 lead over the Packers after one quarter in the NFC Championship Game.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is off to a hot start. Ryan is 11-of-16 for 125 yards and had two passes that would have been big gains dropped.
Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu caught the game’s first touchdown and has been busy. He has four catches for 46 yards and a rush for seven yards.
The Packers moved inside the Falcons’ 25-yard line on their first possession but stalled and Mason Crosby missed a 41-yard field goal. Crosby had made 23 consecutive field goals; it was also the first missed field goal of the entire playoffs.
Ask Erin if experience matter? Umm no, he chokes.
I love to see Aaron Rodgers shut up. Sure he’ll put up meaningless stats but the games over. Rodgers will never lead let alone win. Now he can go relax with a scotch.
Massacre
Tried to warn you boys, Dirty Birds by double digits.
I hope with the results of today’s game Rodgers will realize he will never win another SB, will likely never play in another SB, and maybe it is time for him to park his smug arrogance and tell his Mother he loves her.
All of a sudden Rodgers doesn’t look so smug
Cheese Cheaters are finding when they play a good team, they can’t win. And the Dallas Rump Riders were not a good team – they were a mirage.
Terrible officiating. Falcons getting away with so many Offensive and Defensive Holding calls. Ripkowski was down, that was not a fumble.
wide right, Erin giving stink eye to john koon, packer defense leaking like a sieve. This is great!!
Maybe the Packers would be better off having Erin throw Hail Maybes on every down…
Great game so far.
Officials are on point too.
Should have been a safety on the fumble recovery!
somebody better call the fire department!
pack13queens0 says:
Jan 22, 2017 3:53 PM
Terrible officiating. Falcons getting away with so many Offensive and Defensive Holding calls. Ripkowski was down, that was not a fumble.
hmm, thought pecker fans never complained about officiating?
Packers look great so far. Lol
Hey packers fans you can take down your Christmas trees now !
How Dallas lost against these bums I’ll never understand.
Here come the loser vikings fans to try and revel in the Pack finally losing. Sad existence boys.
250dollarnflowner says:
Jan 22, 2017 3:53 PM
wide right, Erin giving stink eye to john koon, packer defense leaking like a sieve. This is great!!
____________
Hey Einey, John “Kuhn” doesn’t play for the Packers anymore. Try to at least be an educated troll!
Joe buck has the lamest attempt at a beard that I have seen besides Mike Greenberg, what a tool
Pack13queens0 = fake news. MAGA
Not a fan of either team but Atlanta is not going to be stopped today. Packers D is pathetic!
As packers fan, I knew this was going to painful to watch with the packers defense.
leatherface2012 says:
Jan 22, 2017 3:58 PM
hmm, thought pecker fans never complained about officiating?
—————————————————————
We hate to but we only do when legitimate. I’m an Official for High School Football in the State of Wisconsin so I know how the rules work.
here it is in a nutshell. the packers played 6 crappy teams down the stretch….and the giants were garbage and the cowboys were not as good as people thought.. hey aaron, tell us how u practice throws to the sideline leaving 1/16th of an inch to spare….p.s. this is why ryan is the mvp, he didnt fold like a cheap non parent calling weiner in the clutch.
how great is this!
Packqueen- u mad huh?
pack13queens0 says:
Jan 22, 2017 3:53 PM
Terrible officiating. Falcons getting away with so many Offensive and Defensive Holding calls. Ripkowski was down, that was not a fumble.
IDIOT
They’re blitzing on almost every down and Ryan is picking them apart. Apparently Capers didn’t get the memo that Cam Newton is not the Falcons QB.
Green Bay exposed for the fraud they are!