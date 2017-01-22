 Skip to content

Falcons dominate first quarter, lead 10-0

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 22, 2017, 3:43 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons passes the ball in the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons hold a 10-0 lead over the Packers after one quarter in the NFC Championship Game.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is off to a hot start. Ryan is 11-of-16 for 125 yards and had two passes that would have been big gains dropped.

Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu caught the game’s first touchdown and has been busy. He has four catches for 46 yards and a rush for seven yards.

The Packers moved inside the Falcons’ 25-yard line on their first possession but stalled and Mason Crosby missed a 41-yard field goal. Crosby had made 23 consecutive field goals; it was also the first missed field goal of the entire playoffs.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
29 Responses to “Falcons dominate first quarter, lead 10-0”
  1. codythao35 says: Jan 22, 2017 3:44 PM

    Ask Erin if experience matter? Umm no, he chokes.

  2. smitty113 says: Jan 22, 2017 3:45 PM

    I love to see Aaron Rodgers shut up. Sure he’ll put up meaningless stats but the games over. Rodgers will never lead let alone win. Now he can go relax with a scotch.

  3. chc4 says: Jan 22, 2017 3:45 PM

    Massacre

  4. sixpackgroin says: Jan 22, 2017 3:48 PM

    Tried to warn you boys, Dirty Birds by double digits.

  5. babygaga19 says: Jan 22, 2017 3:51 PM

    I hope with the results of today’s game Rodgers will realize he will never win another SB, will likely never play in another SB, and maybe it is time for him to park his smug arrogance and tell his Mother he loves her.

  6. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Jan 22, 2017 3:51 PM

    All of a sudden Rodgers doesn’t look so smug

  7. laserw says: Jan 22, 2017 3:52 PM

    Cheese Cheaters are finding when they play a good team, they can’t win. And the Dallas Rump Riders were not a good team – they were a mirage.

  8. pack13queens0 says: Jan 22, 2017 3:53 PM

    Terrible officiating. Falcons getting away with so many Offensive and Defensive Holding calls. Ripkowski was down, that was not a fumble.

  9. 250dollarnflowner says: Jan 22, 2017 3:53 PM

    wide right, Erin giving stink eye to john koon, packer defense leaking like a sieve. This is great!!

  10. trainwrecksryan says: Jan 22, 2017 3:55 PM

    Maybe the Packers would be better off having Erin throw Hail Maybes on every down…

  11. contra74 says: Jan 22, 2017 3:56 PM

    Great game so far.

    Officials are on point too.

  12. cinvis says: Jan 22, 2017 3:56 PM

    Should have been a safety on the fumble recovery!

  13. tebow420 says: Jan 22, 2017 3:57 PM

    somebody better call the fire department!

  14. leatherface2012 says: Jan 22, 2017 3:58 PM

    pack13queens0 says:
    Jan 22, 2017 3:53 PM
    Terrible officiating. Falcons getting away with so many Offensive and Defensive Holding calls. Ripkowski was down, that was not a fumble.

    hmm, thought pecker fans never complained about officiating?

  15. patriots123456 says: Jan 22, 2017 3:58 PM

    Packers look great so far. Lol

  16. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Jan 22, 2017 4:01 PM

    Hey packers fans you can take down your Christmas trees now !

  17. gauchosporlife says: Jan 22, 2017 4:02 PM

    How Dallas lost against these bums I’ll never understand.

  18. truthbetold109 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:03 PM

    Here come the loser vikings fans to try and revel in the Pack finally losing. Sad existence boys.

    250dollarnflowner says:
    Jan 22, 2017 3:53 PM
    wide right, Erin giving stink eye to john koon, packer defense leaking like a sieve. This is great!!
    ____________

    Hey Einey, John “Kuhn” doesn’t play for the Packers anymore. Try to at least be an educated troll!

  19. thermanmerman99 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:03 PM

    Joe buck has the lamest attempt at a beard that I have seen besides Mike Greenberg, what a tool

  20. smitty113 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:03 PM

    Pack13queens0 = fake news. MAGA

  21. openfieldtackle says: Jan 22, 2017 4:04 PM

    Not a fan of either team but Atlanta is not going to be stopped today. Packers D is pathetic!

  22. qoojo says: Jan 22, 2017 4:04 PM

    As packers fan, I knew this was going to painful to watch with the packers defense.

  23. pack13queens0 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:04 PM

    leatherface2012 says:
    Jan 22, 2017 3:58 PM

    hmm, thought pecker fans never complained about officiating?
    —————————————————————
    We hate to but we only do when legitimate. I’m an Official for High School Football in the State of Wisconsin so I know how the rules work.

  24. leatherface2012 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:05 PM

    here it is in a nutshell. the packers played 6 crappy teams down the stretch….and the giants were garbage and the cowboys were not as good as people thought.. hey aaron, tell us how u practice throws to the sideline leaving 1/16th of an inch to spare….p.s. this is why ryan is the mvp, he didnt fold like a cheap non parent calling weiner in the clutch.

  25. danalt613 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:06 PM

    how great is this!

  26. straighcashhomey says: Jan 22, 2017 4:07 PM

    Packqueen- u mad huh?

  27. Lckysvns77 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:10 PM

    pack13queens0 says:
    Jan 22, 2017 3:53 PM
    Terrible officiating. Falcons getting away with so many Offensive and Defensive Holding calls. Ripkowski was down, that was not a fumble.

    IDIOT

  28. pastorfootball says: Jan 22, 2017 4:12 PM

    They’re blitzing on almost every down and Ryan is picking them apart. Apparently Capers didn’t get the memo that Cam Newton is not the Falcons QB.

  29. Lckysvns77 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:13 PM

    Green Bay exposed for the fraud they are!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!