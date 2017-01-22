 Skip to content

Falcons finagle touchback after fumble near end zone

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2017, 4:07 PM EST
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Ripkowski fumbles the ball during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

As Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski bulldozed toward a touchdown, he lost the ball. Falcons safety Jalen Collins pounced at the one and then rolled into the end zone.

The officials ruled it was a touchback.

Arguably, Collins gave himself up at the one. Arguably, he deliberately took the ball into the end zone, possibly making it a safety.

Regardless, the issue was glossed over by the officials and by the FOX broadcast. Since it was a turnover, any challenge would have come from the replay booth.

It would be nice to know why the play was ruled the way that it was, and why the ruling wasn’t Atlanta ball at its one or two points for Green Bay.

UPDATE 4:17 p.m. ET: NFL senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino says via Twitter that, because Collins gained possession at the one with his leg touching the goal line, it’s a touchback. If his leg hadn’t been touching the goal line, the Falcons would have had the ball at the one. The FOX broadcast still hasn’t explained the ruling.

6 Responses to “Falcons finagle touchback after fumble near end zone”
  1. whybotherifeverythinggetscensored says: Jan 22, 2017 4:10 PM

    I can’t remember the last time I saw a defense as soft as GB’s zone is today.

  2. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Jan 22, 2017 4:10 PM

    Why did big Mike miss this? Donut distractions?

  3. kickinpuppies says: Jan 22, 2017 4:11 PM

    They just make it up as they go. NFL needs to work on their product.

  4. jmizzal says: Jan 22, 2017 4:11 PM

    He his foot was on the goal line when first touched the ball, and didnt get full position until he started rolling over, just look at the replay.

  5. dreadnok89 says: Jan 22, 2017 4:16 PM

    Weird total safety.

  6. mediasloppy says: Jan 22, 2017 4:17 PM

    Figure it out Florio. Chances are you’re wrong. Your Packer bias has plenty of time to win the game.

