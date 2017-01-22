False fire alarm causes Steelers hotel to be evacuated

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2017, 7:15 AM EST

The Steelers had their night of sleep interrupted early on Sunday morning by a fire alarm.

Alarms began going off at the hotel where the team is staying ahead of Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game around 3 a.m. and Rich Walsh of KDKA reports that the entire building had to be evacuated while the fire department responded. The ringing continued for 30 minutes before everyone was allowed back to their rooms.

Walsh reports hotel personnel told him that the alarm was a false one. The person responsible for triggering that false alarm isn’t known, but it would not be the first time that a visiting team (or one preparing for a neutral site game) had to deal with attempts to throw them out of their comfort zone.

The Steelers have the late kickoff on Sunday with their game against the Patriots getting underway at 6:40 p.m. ET.