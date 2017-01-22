 Skip to content

Gillette Stadium briefly cleared of people after fire alarm

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2017, 10:35 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JULY 10: The United States stands for their national anthem before the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup match between United States and Haiti at Gillette Stadium on July 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sunday morning has seen #alternativefacts become a trending topic on Twitter and #alternativefirealarms are trending in New England.

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly pulling a fire alarm in the Steelers’ hotel early on Sunday morning, leading the fire department to respond and the hotel to be evacuated while they made sure there was no actual emergency. It wasn’t long before there was another evacuation in the area.

Media members at Gillette Stadium well ahead of Sunday evening’s kickoff reported that the building was cleared of people after an alarm went off around 10 a.m. ET. It didn’t take long before the all clear was given for people to return with no apparent signs of trouble at the site of the AFC Championship Game.

Hopefully this brings an end to the fire alarm stories, false or not, and that football is the only thing generating headlines in New England the rest of the day.

1 Response to “Gillette Stadium briefly cleared of people after fire alarm”
  1. margoadams says: Jan 22, 2017 10:38 AM

    Fire Alarm at Gillette gave us time to place a Flex Capacitor in Tomlin’s headset.

