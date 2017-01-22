Irsay’s slow, deliberate decision ultimately was made by gut feeling

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

In announcing and explaining the belated decision to fire G.M. Ryan Grigson, Colts owner Jim Irsay spent plenty of time trying to create the impression that the delay had nothing to do with lining up Grigson’s replacement and everything to do with engaging in a thorough and rational and analytic and deliberate process regarding whether to fire him.

A thorough and rational and analytic and deliberate process that boiled down to a raw, basic gut feeling.

“It was a gut, intuitive instinct from looking at where we were and where we are as a franchise,” Irsay told reporters, via the transcript provided by the team. “I think that we needed to make a change. Intuitively you get the feeling when the timing is right, where a change will help. Whereas continuity is something that I really want and long to have as much as we can have it, but in this case I really felt that the time was right to make a change, that we needed some new direction in the vision of our football program. That is from talking to a lot of people and giving it a lot of thought.”

So why did it take 20 days to develop the gut feeling needed to make a change, especially when Irsay had all season to ponder whether another 8-8 season and/or a non-banner-hanging third-place finish in the AFC South should have consequences? Every other team that made a major change based on 2016 did it during or immediately after (as in, the same day) the season ended.

“There is no question in my mind that this was the right move for the franchise,” Irsay said. “There is also no question in my mind that we went through an extremely thorough process before we reached that decision so I feel a lot of comfort in knowing that.”

That process obviously included trying to line up a replacement before letting Grigson go. Irsay tried hard to downplay that, disputing that he talked to Jon Gruden about coaching the team and denying that Peyton Manning may be running the franchise.

Irsay possibly is motivated by a desire to create the impression that he spent the last 20 days focusing only on the up-or-down decision on whether to fire Grigson and nothing more, and that Irsay will now turn his attention for the first time to finding Grigson’s successor. Common sense, fueled by the unrebutted-at-the-time reports that Gruden and Manning were courted, suggests that Irsay made this move only after coming to the conclusion that he can and will do better than Grigson.