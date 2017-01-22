 Skip to content

Jonathan Kraft: AFC title game loss might have been Ryan Grigson’s pinnacle

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2017, 8:21 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 16: General manager Ryan Grigson of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a rookie minicamp at the team complex on May 16, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson was fired on Saturday and he was on the receiving end of a shot from Patriots president Jonathan Kraft on Sunday.

During a pregame appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Kraft was asked about Grigson’s dismissal and he mentioned the AFC title game two years ago as being the moment when everything started going downhill for the former G.M. in Indianapolis.

“I don’t, you’d have to ask Jim Irsay about it,” Kraft said, via the Boston Herald. “He’d be the one to ask. That game might have been Ryan’s pinnacle, I don’t know. Jimmy can talk about what’s going on with the Colts. We’re fortunately playing football today.”

In addition to being the last time the Colts played a postseason game, that 45-7 Patriots win was also the game that introduced Deflategate to the national lexicon. Grigson sent an email to the league about suspicions regarding the intentional deflation of balls before the game and complained to league officials during the game as well.

7 Responses to “Jonathan Kraft: AFC title game loss might have been Ryan Grigson’s pinnacle”
  1. dtp15 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:22 PM

    Hes right. It was a banner year.

  2. pastabelly says: Jan 22, 2017 8:24 PM

    Grigson will get a nice cushy job on Park Ave. He is an absolute hero to Goodell and several NFL owners.

  3. tvjules says: Jan 22, 2017 8:25 PM

    Zing!

  4. straighcashhomey says: Jan 22, 2017 8:26 PM

    Colts are a bad franchise

  5. imodan says: Jan 22, 2017 8:28 PM

    Might have been? What’s that cesspool of a franchise done since?

  6. abcisezas123 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:29 PM

    Because he violated the code of omerta.

  7. originate421 says: Jan 22, 2017 8:51 PM

    From the outside looking in; he seemed like an incomptent icehole… it seems like everyone that played or worked for the Colts thought so too.

    Tough hole to fill for Irsay; who else has the qualifications to fail at personnel decisions and supply him with briefcases full of pills.

