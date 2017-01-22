Jonathan Kraft: AFC title game loss might have been Ryan Grigson’s pinnacle

Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson was fired on Saturday and he was on the receiving end of a shot from Patriots president Jonathan Kraft on Sunday.
During a pregame appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Kraft was asked about Grigson’s dismissal and he mentioned the AFC title game two years ago as being the moment when everything started going downhill for the former G.M. in Indianapolis.
“I don’t, you’d have to ask Jim Irsay about it,” Kraft said, via the Boston Herald. “He’d be the one to ask. That game might have been Ryan’s pinnacle, I don’t know. Jimmy can talk about what’s going on with the Colts. We’re fortunately playing football today.”
In addition to being the last time the Colts played a postseason game, that 45-7 Patriots win was also the game that introduced Deflategate to the national lexicon. Grigson sent an email to the league about suspicions regarding the intentional deflation of balls before the game and complained to league officials during the game as well.
Hes right. It was a banner year.
Grigson will get a nice cushy job on Park Ave. He is an absolute hero to Goodell and several NFL owners.
Zing!
Colts are a bad franchise
Might have been? What’s that cesspool of a franchise done since?
Because he violated the code of omerta.
From the outside looking in; he seemed like an incomptent icehole… it seems like everyone that played or worked for the Colts thought so too.
Tough hole to fill for Irsay; who else has the qualifications to fail at personnel decisions and supply him with briefcases full of pills.