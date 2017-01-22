Julio Jones showing off speed, skill as Falcons rout Packers

Julio Jones was limited in practice last week. He’s apparently OK — and he’s killing the Packers.
A 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Jones early in the third quarter has made it 31-0. Jones also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass just before halftime and is over 140 receiving yards in this NFC Championship Game.
The Packers have had no answers. Matt Ryan is over 300 yards passing; he’s thrown three touchdown passes and he ran for another.
The Packers moved the ball early but Mason Crosby missed a field goal and Aaron Ripkowski fumbled at the end of a run that would have made it first and goal. Now the Packers need a miracle, but they’re struggling to even get first downs.
Packers look as lost as a packer fan looking at a salad.
That was sick.
Falcons might get to the OVER on their own.
I live in Florida, and being a Bucs fan I have no dog in this fight but holy crap, if I didn’t know any better i’d say ATL is the best team in the league. NE or Pittsburgh better be ready or those weapons will have them sucking wind.
Best WR today.
Erin Rodgers doesnt know what is hitting him right now. What a spanking
He ragdolled the whole Packer D ! Wait for it ,,,,wait for it ,,,,, wait for it ,,,,LOL
Who is Aaron Rodgers going to blame today with his passive aggressive BS?
Can we stop with the Rodgers fan boy talk until at least next year now?
Packers are the most overrated team year in and out.
Rodgers will never sniff another lombardi.
But Stellar said the Packers were the “team to beat” and Carl guaranteed that the Packers were #HeadedToHouston!
Another postseason stinker.
The packers are who we always knew they were….
Not even the Refs can prop you up this time….
Dang, those are good numbers for a game, never mind a half. Ouch!
Green Bay beat the Giants and Cowboys. It just looks like they’re tapped out and left it all on the field in Dallas. That’s not to say that they aren’t getting beaten by a better team. They are. Atlanta is better.
Falcons are filling up on cheese curds
hey aaron. you are a low quality person that dumped on his family. you’re also a terrible qb when “all the marbles” are on the line..or should i say when all the marbles are rolling off the table.
I will missd the delusional posts by gerbschmidt, stellar, frankbooth and others…we won’t see them on social media for a very long time…..will h ave to find my laughs elsewhere.
shogunassasin30 says:
Jan 22, 2017 5:05 PM
I live in Florida, and being a Bucs fan I have no dog in this fight but holy crap, if I didn’t know any better i’d say ATL is the best team in the league. NE or Pittsburgh better be ready or those weapons will have them sucking wind.
I know! Why bother even playing tonight’s game. Just give Atlanta the Lombardi right now!
Reminds me of a game between NE and what was then known as the Greatest Show on Turf. Not a chance, right?
Of course this assumes they get past Pittsburg, who also might as well not show up. I mean, Dallas is better that the AFC teams, right? Green Bay? No way they lose to the AFC.
NE & Pittsburg are basically the 5th or 6th best teams in football? They really don’t deserve to be in Houston.
Right?
hey packers…guess the check to pay off the refs this week was left in the fog along with the plane huh?
WHY WAS ATLANTA GETTING NO RESPECT TILL NOW BRO
Rodgers parents are laughing
ATL should pull starters
Where is Carl, tjacks7. He’ll be quiet till he gets off his Burger King shift
I called it. The Cowboys would have been a much better opponent.
Phantom PI calls!? The falcons are beating the pack at their own game!!?
We now know why Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst backed out as 49ers GM candidate since they still have a lot of work rebuilding the Packers roster.
Hang 50 on them Atlanta!
Actually I would pull Ryan and Jones now before they get a fluke injury. But also to disrespect the flailing Pack.
Turd nation is pretty quiet today!
All i can do is laugh at the packers, and their arrogant, entitled fanbase. Better luck next year, chumps.
No matter what happens, the Vikings’ trophy case is still empty.
Packer hater Goodell is laughing and I find it unacceptable. Bogus Pass Interference call and give a Falcon player not only Possession but a Touchdown? That was a Packer Interception, this officiating is a joke.
Where did those Packer trash talkers go? What time do the Packers play?
Julio is not of this Earth.Also, I feel like the bus ride back to the airport for the Packers is going to be quite bumpy, what with all the people Rodgers is about to throw under it.
Who do the Packers play? Today is a great day. Lol
umm, where are all the “next man up” packer fans? cmon cheese dorks, is it biased officiating or what? atlanta had a bottom 10 pass defense this year, and your savior rodgers has 1 td? 18-29 for 180 yards? this is why bug eyes isnt the mvp. he cant get it done when all the relaxing marbles are on the table
R-E-L-A-X Packers fans…the team failed you, not your football God Aaron Roger’s. Let the whining, crying, and the blame game begin. Was it the flu? Was it flight delays? Did the Packers get popped in the mouth and just quit? Was it fair? Don’t fret, we’ll get to hear about this thumpin’ all the way to the offseason. That Baaaaadddd Man Aaron Rogers isn’t as bad as his hype makes him out to be.
Lmao so serious. Are you on the rag? How What a sensitive little lady you are. All I said was they better be ready. You need more going on in your life guy.
curtj5 says:
Jan 22, 2017 5:19 PM
WHY WAS ATLANTA GETTING NO RESPECT TILL NOW BRO
No respect they opened at -4, I thought with all the national Packer love it might drop and ended up taking them -5 and they went off at -6. -6 in a championship game is a LOT of respect.
The Packers are banged up and still run the table and get all the way to the NFC Championship game before they finally lose to a great offensive team and the vikings fans have the balls to talk crap?!
Your team didn’t even make the playoff’s, went rogue on your coach and is in disarray and you are trying to make it seem that the Pack had a bad season?
Not a fan of either team but you may want to get Ryan out of there in case a “freak” injury happens out of frustration!
curtj5 says:
Jan 22, 2017 5:19 PM
WHY WAS ATLANTA GETTING NO RESPECT TILL NOW BRO
Think part of the reason is that they don’t get much TV coverage. Living in Dallas this is only the second time they’ve been on TV. Very impressive team
the browns are saying “ehh, so what, at least we didnt disappoint our fans
good thing mccarthy the genius deferred, so they would get the ball in the second half. thats what will win green bay the game. would be funny if they came up 1 field goal short of winning.. then the game would be on wide right crosby
truthbetold109 says:
Jan 22, 2017 5:40 PM
The Packers are banged up and still run the table and get all the way to the NFC Championship game before they finally lose to a great offensive team and the vikings fans have the balls to talk crap?!
Your team didn’t even make the playoff’s, went rogue on your coach and is in disarray and you are trying to make it seem that the Pack had a bad season?
yep. your genius rodgers couldnt get it done yet again. green bay lasted a little bit longer than the browns