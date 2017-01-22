Malcolm Mitchell, Chris Hogan expected to play for Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2017, 8:35 AM EST

The Patriots had a few injury concerns among their pass catchers this week, but it doesn’t look like they are going to result in any absences from the lineup on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that wide receivers Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell are both expected to play against the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. Hogan had to leave last Saturday’s victory over the Texans after injuring his thigh in the third quarter, but expressed confidence all week about being well enough to play.

Mitchell has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but was able to participate in practice all week. Wide receiver Danny Amendola was also listed as questionable after returning from an ankle injury last week and having all three up along with Julian Edelman may not leave room for Michael Floyd as well.

Tight end Martellus Bennett is also expected to play after drawing the questionable designation, which should give Tom Brady a full complement of targets against Pittsburgh.